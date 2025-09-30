Getting students to support each other’s wellbeing can be highly effective, but getting it right requires time and effort

School leaders looking for effective ways to improve mental health and wellbeing are increasingly turning to students themselves. The evidence shows this can be highly effective, but it is not without risks.

Based on my work training staff across the country, here’s what I’ve learned about helping students to become confident peer supporters and find space to talk, share problems and build connections.

Involve the right people

A common mistake when developing peer support in schools is trying to do it too quickly, or assuming it will be easy. There’s a lot to consider, and it takes time to ensure your programme is a safe and powerful support mechanism

In the first instance, buy-in from senior leadership is vital. However, it isn’t enough. You will need a dedicated staff member with the capacity to take on the responsibility and the ability to provide suitable training for mentors.

It’s also important to establish a screening process to ensure that peer mentors are suitable for the role. Be clear about the many benefits of being a mentor (from developing communication and coaching skills to supporting their own wellbeing), but also about the level of responsibility and commitment the role demands.

Work where young people already are

Peer support programmes come in all shapes and sizes: online or in-person, one-on-one or group-based, and targeted or universal.

Before setting up a programme in your setting, ask students what type of support would work for them, including how, where and when it should be delivered, to help identify the right model for them.

This can be done through focus groups and surveys for everyone in the school community, including parents and carers.

Focus on relationships

Young people often find it easier to ask each other for support and open up to people of a similar age. This is one the reasons peer support can be so beneficial.

To harness this, however, peer support programmes need to build trust and connection between mentors and mentees.

To develop mentors’ confidence, create scenarios to roleplay during training. This could cover common issues, such as how to support someone who is being bullied or experiencing issues with their friendship group. The more prepared mentors feel, the easier it will be to build trust.

Helping them find a designated safe space for sessions is part of this too. For example, finding a quiet area where sessions won’t be disturbed outside of lessons may be challenging, but it will make a difference.

Encourage ownership

Peer support programmes are more likely to be successful if young people are fully engaged all the way through. This means co-designing, co-producing and co-delivering the programme with students, which fosters a sense of agency and ensures it meets their needs.

Encouraging peer mentors to reflect on what can make relationships positive is a powerful way to embed co-production. By exploring their own experiences, mentors co-create understanding and develop the skills to build meaningful, supportive connections with others.

Establish safe and clear boundaries

One of the biggest risks with any such programme is the chance that mentors will face safeguarding challenges, including urgent mental health disclosures.

Appropriate training, ongoing support and supervision (including access to a trusted adult throughout the session or at the end to debrief) are key.

As part this, there need to be clear lines of communication for addressing safeguarding concerns, along with processes for staff on referring to wider support services.

Mentors also need to understand the limits of confidentiality, how to maintain clear boundaries with their mentee, and have space to reflect on the emotional impact supporting others can have on them (along with support where needed).

Build into a whole-school approach

Finally, it’s important that schools address mental health and wellbeing needs holistically. A peer-support programme can’t be a stand-alone initiative. It should be built into a whole-school approach to belonging and wellbeing.

This means everyone in the school community working together to support mental health, including strengthening partnerships with families, and supporting staff wellbeing.