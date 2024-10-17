Home All news
Revealed: Ofsted publishes first school reports without headline grades

Fifteen schools inspected on September 24 have been issued with sub-judgment grades

17 Oct 2024, 14:41

The first Ofsted reports for schools without headline grades have been published by the watchdog, offering a first glimpse at the new-look documents.

Reports for 15 schools inspected on September 24, just after inspections resumed for the current academic year, include one for the prominent Reach Academy Feltham.

All of the schools have received at least four sub-judgment grades – for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Some have also been rated on their early years or sixth form provision.

But unlike schools inspected up until the end of last academic year, none have been awarded a single headline grade – after the government did away with them.

Several schools, including Reach Feltham, have been rated ‘outstanding’ across the board, while one – Langham Village School, Norfolk – had a combination of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ grades. In previous reports, it would have been ‘good’ overall.

Most of the rest were rated ‘good’ in every sub-judgment except one – Howletch Lane Primary School, County Durham – which had its quality of education rated ‘requires improvement’.

Under the previous approach, it would have been rated ‘RI’ overall.

It is worth pointing out that reports that rate schools positively get published more quickly because they are less likely to be challenged. That should explain why only positive reports have been published so far.

Of the fifteen schools, nine were primaries, two were secondaries, two were special schools and one was an all-through school.

Six were council maintained schools, four were converter academies, three were sponsored academies, one was a voluntary-aided and another was a free school.

Four had not been inspected before in their current form, while some had not been inspected for a long time, including one not visited since 2011.

The first new school reports

School namePrevious gradeNew grades (quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management)Report
Stokenchurch Primary School, High WycombeOutstandingG-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/110342
Howletch Lane Primary School, County DurhamGoodRI-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/114198
Baytree School, Weston-super-MareGoodO-O-O-Ohttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/25/109409
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School, Hindley GreenGoodG-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/130955
Huntingdon Academy, NottinghamNot previously inspectedO-O-O-Ohttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/137550
The Morley Academy, LeedsOutstandingO-O-O-Ohttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/136392
Bank View School, LiverpoolOutstandingO-O-O-Ohttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/25/133441
Reach Academy Feltham, LondonOutstandingO-O-O-Ohttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/28/138266
The Magna Carter School, SurreyRequires improvementG-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/23/137116
Coates Way JMI and Nursery School, WatfordGoodG-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/117340
Langham Village School, NorfolkOutstandingG-O-G-Ohttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/120825
St Margaret’s Church of England Academy, Bowers GiffordGoodG-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/143453
Lime Academy Orton, PeterboroughNot previously inspectedG-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/25/147944
St Mary’s & St Peter’s Church School, IlminsterNot previously inspectedG-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/147522
St Francis Catholic Primary School, NailseaNot previously inspectedG-G-G-Ghttps://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/21/148962

