Revealed: Attendance rates plummet as temperature soars

Almost a fifth of children missed lessons this week as temperatures soared to record highs – with attendance rates plummeting even further in some areas.

Data from 12,000 schools exclusively shared with Schools Week also revealed that in one region nearly 40 per cent of schools closed during the heatwave on Wednesday.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has urged heads to keep classes open “as a priority”. She suggested the issues were the result of years of underinvestment in ageing buildings.