Revealed: Attendance rates plummet as temperature soars

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Almost a fifth of children missed lessons this week as temperatures soared to record highs – with attendance rates plummeting even further in some areas. Data from 12,000 schools exclusively shared with Schools Week also revealed that in one region nearly 40 per cent of schools closed during the heatwave on Wednesday. Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has urged heads to keep classes open “as a priority”. She suggested the issues were the result of years of underinvestment in ageing buildings. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.