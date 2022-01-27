Perseverance and dedication of The Bourne Academy staff and learners are recognised at the BTEC Awards

Bournemouth’s Bourne Academy were the worthy winners last June as they were awarded the prestigious BTEC Award for School of the Year 2021. With specialisms in Engineering & Design, the school encouraged creativity across all aspects of learning – and the pandemic didn’t stop that creativity from flourishing. This dedicated teaching team and learners streamed six lockdown concerts as well as a two-hour Performing Arts Awards evening, a Christmas concert and a live drama

performance in 2020 to give students the opportunity to perform to an audience. The school also runs a yearly apprenticeship application day for students interested in a career in Engineering. They can apply for roles, take mock telephone interviews and work with a careers advisor to ensure they get the Engineering work experience outside of the academy to support them in both their qualification and BTEC inspired career. Quality of learning and teaching is at the very heart of this school’s success. Their talented and committed staff haven’t waivered from this mission despite the huge challenges they faced.

David Mastrocola – Head of Visual & Performing Arts said: “The vocational aspect of the BTEC Performing Arts courses mean that the students are well prepared for their futures. The past year has presented a new set of challenges which staff and students have overcome and have led to a whole new skill set being developed. We are extremely proud”.

The BTEC Awards is in its 12th year, and we want you to celebrate with us!

We want to know what makes you shine!

The annual event recognises and celebrates the hard work and dedication of BTEC learners, educators and providers from all around the globe. We want you to nominate your learners, teachers and school so we can celebrate and showcase your amazing triumphs and achievements.

Previous winners of BTEC Awards have had their school feature in local and national media stories showcasing them as a centre of excellence in education. Teaching staff and learners have benefited from national press coverage and have often gone onto become BTEC ambassadors – inspiring BTEC learners and educators.

