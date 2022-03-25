Inspectors will be 'sensitive in their use of this data'

Ofsted will use results from this year’s SATs and GCSEs to judge the impact of school curriculums, the government has confirmed today.

The Department for Education today published a new update for primary and secondary accountability measures in 2021-22.

It informs schools that the government will provide both key stage 2 and key stage 4 data to Ofsted to go into the Inspection Data Summary Report (IDSR).

This will “inform inspection activity under the Quality of Education judgement, for

example, on the impact of curriculum decisions”.

But the guidance adds inspectors will be “sensitive in their use of this data”.

“Inspectors will be clear that 2021/22 data is not comparable with earlier years and aware of the caveats on the data due to the changes to the methodology outlined in this document and the uneven impact of the pandemic on pupils and schools.”