This week’s movers and shakers include a leader who did a Spice Girl’s make-up for a huge music video and a student activist and debating champion.

This column is our fortnightly guide to who is moving where in the schools community.

Lorna Hamilton

Role: chief executive, The Primary First Trust

Start date: September

Previous role: deputy chief executive, The Primary First Trust

Interesting fact: Lorna once worked at The Body Shop – where she did Victoria Beckham’s make-up for the Wannabe music video shoot

Ian Walsh

Job: Non-executive chairperson, The Sutton Trust

Start date: November

Current job: Managing director and senior partner, The Boston Consulting Group

Interesting fact: Ian was a student activist as president of the UCD Students’ Union in Ireland. He was also a finalist in the world university debating championships

Richard Clutterbuck

Role: Head of strategic relations, Bromcom Computers

Start date: September

Previous role: Headteacher, Cirencester Deer Park School, Gloucestershire

Interesting fact: The name Clutterbuck has Flemish origins. The official story dates back to Flemish cloth makers who came to the UK in the 1500s and settled in Gloucestershire, making cloth in many of the mills around Stroud and Stonehouse.

Anthem CEO to step down

Anthem Schools Trust chief executive Mohsen Ojja will step down next April to take up a post overseas.

David Moran, the former boss of E-ACT and Mohsen’s mentor, will become interim chief executive until a permanent recruit is found. Ojja’s new post has not yet been announced.

He was one of only four non-white chief executives of the 171 trusts with 15 schools or more, Schools Week’s diversity audit found.

He says he will continue as a trustee to support the strategy he launched when joining in January last year.

“It has been a great privilege to work alongside such a talented and dedicated team of professionals across our schools, on the central team and on our board of trustees,.

“I am so incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team so far, and I have absolute confidence that given the impressive progress that has already been made, that Anthem will go from strength to strength.”

Jay Bhutani, Anthem’s chair, has offered her “deepest gratitude to Mohsen for his outstanding leadership and dedication to the trust. His vision and passion have laid a strong foundation for Anthem to thrive, and we are confident that David Moran’s expertise will guide us smoothly through this transition.”