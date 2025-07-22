Home All news
Teacher pay

Ministers ask for three-year teacher pay proposals and directed time review

Teacher pay body also told to consider a salary safeguarding reduction and allow maintained schools to pay bonuses

Teacher pay body also told to consider a salary safeguarding reduction and allow maintained schools to pay bonuses

22 Jul 2025, 17:54

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion
Bridget Phillipson

Ministers have told the teacher pay body to make a multi-year recommendation and advise on whether to reduce salary safeguarding and allow maintained schools to pay bonuses.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson has also ordered a review of directed time, which she said is “potentially creating a constraint on schools’ deployment of teachers”.

The Department for Education has issued the School Teachers’ Review Body with its next remit letter.

Phillipson told chair Dr Mike Aldred: “I know how important budget certainty is when making strategic decisions – especially in the context of the wider ask on the public sector to maximise value from every pound spent.

“I want to help schools plan to spend their money as effectively as possible to provide every child with the high-quality education they deserve.”

Multi-year recommendations sought

She has asked the STRB to make formal recommendations for pay awards for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 academic years, “as well as an indicative pay award for the 2028-29 academic year”, which would be “confirmed or reconsidered in a future remit”.

Earlier this year, the government accepted the STRB’s recommendation of a 4 per cent pay rise for this coming September, but said schools would have to meet some of it from their own budgets.

And Phillipson said that at the recent spending review, “the department’s settlement was predicated on the basis that no additional funding will be made available for pay awards, in any year of the multi-year spending review period.

“We will continue to support schools to drive better value from every pound as we expect schools will need to continue to contribute to the costs of future pay awards and ensure spending is maximised to deliver for children and young people.”

Salary safeguarding could reduce

The government’s children’s wellbeing and schools bill will require academies to observe minimum pay rates.

In her letter Phillipson said that, “to begin laying the groundwork for increased flexibility, in this year’s remit I would value your expert advice on some initial changes” to salary safeguarding and the ability to offer “non-consolidated payments” including bonuses.

Salary safeguarding means teachers whose pay is due to decrease due to a change in circumstances, school restructure or move to a different school under the same employer have their pay topped up to its old level for three years after the change.

Phillipson said: “We understand that the existing salary safeguarding period of three years can be a barrier to schools making workforce changes.

“I invite you to provide recommendations on whether the salary safeguarding period should be reduced to enable employers to deploy their workforce most effectively, whilst ensuring that teachers are still protected from sudden drops in their salary.”

Bonuses for maintained schools?

Phillipson also noted maintained schools cannot currently make non-consolidated payments to their teachers, “whilst academy schools can use them to recruit, retain or reward their staff”.

“I am seeking your recommendations on whether to introduce the option for maintained schools to offer non-consolidated payments (including bonuses) to reward teachers, separate to and above any pay progression arrangements and the annual STRB recommended pay uplift.” 

Review ‘benefits and drawbacks’ of directed time

Directed time is a rule in teachers’ pay and conditions that stipulates they cannot be “directed” to work more than 1,265 hours across the school year. In reality, teachers’ average working hours are much greater.

Phillipson said workload “is a commonly cited reason for teachers leaving the profession and our evidence tells us that teachers and leaders often work long hours.

She said directed time was “also an unusual contractual provision, potentially creating a constraint on schools’ deployment of teachers, other than what is best for pupils and staff”.

“However, I also recognise that a change to the current system of directed and undirected time could bring substantial complexities and unintended consequences to the system, and any such change would need careful consideration.”

She asked for the STRB’s views “of the benefits and drawbacks of the current working hours arrangement within the STPCD, considering both directed and non-directed time for teachers, and working hours for leaders.

DfE seeks to speed up pay process

After gaining power last year, Labour committed to moving the pay-setting process earlier in the year to give schools more certainty. Under the last government, it had become normal for schools not to have pay rates for September confirmed until July.

Phillipson pointed out the government was launching this pay round “two months earlier than the previous pay round, and five months before the previous government commenced the 2024-25 pay round”. 

She asked the STRB to “support an earlier pay announcement by submitting your recommendations for the pay award at the earliest point that allows you to give due consideration to the relevant evidence, which I understand to be the end of February.

Latest education roles from

IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job
Lecturer Electrical Installation

Lecturer Electrical Installation

Solihull College and University Centre

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Retirement planning and financial resilience – what do teachers need to think about?

Regional Manager, Oonagh Morrison, from Wesleyan Financial Services, discusses how financial resilience can impact retirement planning.

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

From Provision to Purpose: Making Internal AP Work for Every Pupil

Across England, a quiet transformation is underway. In schools up and down the country, leaders are reshaping how we...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Dream Big Day: Empowering Every Pupil to Imagine, Create, and Flourish

In today’s rapidly evolving world, educators face an immense challenge: How do we inspire young people to envision ambitious...

SWAdvertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reframing digital skills for the workforce of tomorrow

No longer just for those with a passion for technology: why digital skills matter

SWAdvertorial

More from this theme

Teacher pay
Exclusive

Schools risk ‘inadvertently’ breaking minimum wage law

Bottom end of unqualified teacher pay scales could fall below legal requirements, legal experts warn

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher pay

Teacher pay and conditions: 5 suggestions from the STRB

Make schools 'fully embrace' flexible working, review pay grades and consider multi-year settlements, says review body

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher pay

Teacher pay: DfE accepts 4% rise, provides £615m funding

But schools must fund a quarter of the rise themselves, on top of savings they've already budgeted for

Freddie Whittaker

Teacher pay

One in six teachers would take 20% less pension for a 10% pay rise

EPI urges government to investigate the possibility of flexibility in the teachers' pension scheme

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *