The education secretary should be negotiating with unions in a serious and ongoing way, writes Kevin Courtney

The multiple and linked crises in our schools – underfunding, recruitment and retention and excessive workload are long standing. They are causing disruption and long-term damage to education every day.

Any secretary of state for education should be looking for solutions to these problems as their absolute top priority.

That would mean advocating for more resources at every opportunity and negotiating with unions in a serious and ongoing way.

Ministers thought they could continue to ignore the concerns we were raising.

You would hope those negotiations could lead to positive change, on the basis of discussion and evidence.

However, the unfortunate reality is that it has only been union-led campaigns and union action that has led to movement

From last summer onwards, the NEU and other unions wrote multiple letters to Nadhim Zahawi, James Cleverly, Kit Malthouse and then Gillian Keegan. In those letters we said we were in dispute, we raised concerns about pay and funding and we forecast possible industrial action.

However no in-person meeting to discuss the disputes took place until January 9, the week before union ballots were announced. And, even in that meeting, there was a suggestion that discussion would be postponed until the results were known.

‘They thought they could continue to ignore us’

It’s clear that ministers simply didn’t believe that unions would be able to pass the huge thresholds they have legislated for union ballots. They thought they could continue to ignore the concerns we were raising.

That’s why the NEU has been extremely sceptical about the government’s demand that we now abandon planned industrial action before even a first offer on pay and funding.

The NEU ballot result, the influx of new members to the union and the degree of parental support have been unsettling for ministers. That explains their efforts to undermine the action.

But their behaviour is counterproductive. The pre-condition that they are setting to even talk is very new and unusual.

Former NASUWT general secretary Chris Keates and I were negotiators for the teacher unions during the pensions dispute of 2011. Those talks carried on with the government throughout the period of industrial action.

‘Progress has been made in Wales and Scotland’

In just the last few weeks, I have personally been in negotiation meetings with Jeremy Miles, the minister for education in Wales and colleagues in the Educational Institute of Scotland have been in negotiations with ministers and employers in Scotland.

Those ministers did not place pre-conditions on talks, progress was made and strikes paused or ended.

I believe the government will see a huge demonstration of teacher determination next week

All the unions organising in England have expressed themselves willing to meet at any time with ministers – because we want to resolve the dispute.

It seems unlikely that the DfE will now agree to meet before the strike on Wednesday and Thursday.

But our offer stands – we will meet any time.

I believe that the government will see a huge demonstration of teacher determination on those days, and will feel pressure even from supporters of their own party to work for a solution.

‘Our members want to be listened-to’

If I were the government I would be very worried about this email that one of our members – a Tory-voting ex Royal Marine – has sent about the strikes. He says:

“Dear Chancellor,

Having served in the Royal Marines for 28 years, I have always voted for your party believing you to have the nation’s interests at heart.

I am now a secondary school teacher within the state sector, and I am at a loss.

I am very worried that the current situation within education is not being acknowledged by the education secretary or your wider party.

Schools will be forced to make very hard decisions regarding staffing and curriculum if any pay increase is not fully-funded from the centre.

I see a future educational landscape eroded of specialist teachers and vital support staff.

Recruitment and retention is a major cause for concern; the upcoming starting salary revision will only paper over the cracks.

I believe that unless education is funded correctly the future of our proud nation is at stake.

Good luck with the budget – I will be one of the thousands descending on the capital to ensure we are listened-to”

Teachers like this member want to be listened-to. Their concerns are serious. We are willing to meet and discuss them, to negotiate a way forward at any time.