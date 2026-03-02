Bridget Phillipson and her team fielded questions from MPs in the House of Commons

Individual support plans will create “EHCP-like support without the fight to get that EHCP”, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has said when being grilled about SEND reforms by MPs today.

Answering Education questions in the House of Commons this afternoon, Phillipson said Parents “should seek to resolve” issues over the plans “directly with the school”, with government looking to strengthen the parental complaints process.

