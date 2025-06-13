Two leaders of academy trusts in the north of England have received top gongs in the King’s birthday honours list.

Lesley Powell, the CEO of the North East Learning Trust, will be made a dame and Paul Tarn, who leads the Delta trust, will be knighted. Also receiving a knighthood is former Education and Skills Funding Agency CEO Peter Lauener.

Other prominent figures recognised include former NASUWT general secretary Dr Patrick Roach, School 21 and Voice 21 founder and former Labour adviser Peter Hyman and Reach2 CEO Cathie Paine, who will all receive CBEs.

Powell said she was “delighted to have received this honour and especially thankful to the many people who made my nomination possible.

“I am incredibly grateful to be surrounded by a dedicated team of exceptional educators who work tirelessly to give the children of the region the best possible start in life.”

She added that the honour was “recognition of the passion we all share to ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to an excellent education, and is testament to the positive change we have collectively made for the children of the north east”.

Tarn said he was “humbled by the award and moved that my colleagues and fellow professionals want to recognise my contribution to our education system.

“I’d like to pay tribute to the work of my colleagues and the team at Delta Academies Trust that I am very privileged to lead.”

Ex-union leader ‘humbled’ by honour

Patrick Roach

Roach, who stepped down from the NASUWT teaching union last month after serving in its leadership for 15 years, said he was “humbled and incredibly proud to be granted this honour by His Majesty the King.

“It has been my privilege to have been afforded the opportunity to devote my career to education and in the service of NASUWT members, teachers and head teachers, whose commitment, work and dedication every day continues to inspire, shape lives and make a world of difference.”

Paine said she was “delighted to receive a CBE”.

Cathie Paine

“This recognition is not a reflection of me alone, but of the incredible colleagues that I’ve worked alongside throughout my career, who have both encouraged me and tirelessly championed children.”

Hyman, who advised Starmer in opposition but did not follow him into government last year, said his honour was “recognition for the hard work and innovation from a lot of teachers and other staff who have put oracy on the map and shown the importance of a broad education”.

Among 70 people who work in or with England’s school system honoured, 16 are serving or previous academy trust CEOs or executive heads while 12 are current or former headteachers.

Also honoured are seven chairs of governors or trustees, three deputy heads, three SENCos and two support staff.

OBE for curriculum expert and Greenwood chief

Christine Counsell, a curriculum and history expert who co-founded the Opening Worlds programme, will receive the OBE.

Christine Counsell

She said she was “honoured to receive this award and grateful to all the wonderful colleagues I’ve worked with on curriculum resourcing and teacher development.

“No one can do curriculum on their own.”

Another trust leader recognised is Greenwood’s Wayne Norrie, who will receive the OBE.

He thanked his “amazing colleagues across our trust who work so hard to make life better for the children and communities we are proud to serve.

“I am very lucky to work with such an incredible team and without them I wouldn’t have been recognised in this way.”

Wayne Norrie

But he added there was “one special person to thank for the opportunities in life that I’ve had: my mum.

“It is because of my wonderful mum, who worked so hard to make ends meet when I was young, that I grew up feeling loved, secure and happy.”

Sue Raven, principal of The Centre School in Cambridgeshire will receive the MBE, as will Lee Parkinson, or “Mr P”, a teacher and edtech influencer.

Lisa Fathers, deputy CEO at Bright Futures Educational Trust, will receive the OBE.

She said she had been “lucky enough to work with some outstanding leaders who have created so many opportunities for me.

“It continues to be a joy to contribute to a sector that has the potential to transform lives, and I am committed to continuing this work with passion.”

But it is not just academy leaders recognised. Carolyn Roberts, the former head of Greenwich’s Thomas Tallis school and a champion of ethical leadership, will receive the MBE.

Farhan Adam, head of Crown Hills Community College in Leicester, will also receive the MBE.

The full list

