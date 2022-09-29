ITT review: 5k places at risk as third of SCITTs left out

Teacher trainers responsible for more than 5,000 trainees face having to merge with others or close after being left without accreditation following a controversial government ITT review.

A third of school-based initial teacher trainers (SCITTs) and one in seven universities that provided teacher training before the review either failed to gain accreditation or chose not to apply (see full list at bottom of story).

The National Association of School-Based Initial Teacher Trainers said 27 SCITTs failed to get through either of the two accreditation rounds held this year, while 31 did not put themselves forward.

This represents about 36 per cent of the SCITTS operating in England before the review began. The success rate of those that did apply was 80 per cent.

The government today published a full list of 179 providers who gained re-accreditation. These include 104 of 162 existing SCITTs, 59 of 69 higher education institutions and 17 new entrants to the market.

There were around 240 providers operating last year, meaning the review will result in a total reduction of about 25 per cent once new entrants are taken into account.

Ministers have also confirmed they don’t intend to run a third accreditation round before 2024, something they had kept up their sleeve. This comes despite woeful recruitment for trainee teachers next year.

However, the government said it was “considering how and when prospective providers could apply for accreditation after that date”.

Top-rated SCITT and elite uni not on list

Notably absent from the list is Russell Group member the University of Durham, and the North East Partnership SCITT, one of only six providers given a coveted ‘outstanding’ rating under Ofsted’s tough new inspection framework.

It is not clear whether either provider applied and failed to get through, or chose not to apply. Both were approached for comment.

All other Russell Group members, and the five other recently ‘outstanding’-rated institutions got through.

This includes the University of Nottingham, which controversially did not make it through in the first round.

NASBTT warned that across the providers that either failed to become accredited or did not apply, there were 5,106 places “potentially lost”.

Although the body said this was based on trainee numbers for 2021-22, a “bumper year” for recruitment.

However, the organisation said it knew of 12 providers which did not apply that had joined partnerships with accredited organisations – something the government is counting on to ensure there aren’t gaps in provision across England.

Fears of ‘cold spots’ across England

NASBTT chief executive Emma Hollis said she was “disappointed that a significant number of high-quality providers have not been accredited, including those judged ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted”.

She said the “bigger picture for teacher recruitment is that some regions, and some subjects, will be disproportionately impacted unless a well thought out strategic response is now developed”.

Hollis pointed to an “added risk that providers who have not been accredited during this process may withdraw from the market” next year, rather than wait until they are barred from training in 2024-25.

“This is all happening at a time where we are entering a period of economic uncertainty – and history shows that during periods of economic difficulty there is generally a boom in applications for teacher training, meaning we need experienced, established providers to support this demand,” she added.

Successful trainers urged to partner with snubbed providers

The government has urged accredited providers to “consider partnering with unsuccessful applicants to grow strong provider families across England”.

“This will strengthen the quality of training and ensure continuity of sufficiency, while allowing us to retain the invaluable local connections, experience and expertise that experienced, but now unaccredited providers, bring to the ITT sector.”

Schools minister Jonathan Gullis said the accredited providers “show the array of outstanding training provision for aspiring teachers we have in this country, matching our ambition to have high standards to support trainee teachers”.

“I want to thank those who engaged in and supported our accreditation process for their insight and work in helping shape these vital reforms, and their ongoing contribution to improving outcomes for our children.”

Full list of 179 accredited providers