Home All news
News

ITT review: 5k places at risk as third of SCITTs left out

Russell Group university and top-rated SCITT among those without accreditation

Russell Group university and top-rated SCITT among those without accreditation

29 Sep 2022, 14:59

More from this author

facebook twitter linkedin
See discussion
qualified teacher status

Teacher trainers responsible for more than 5,000 trainees face having to merge with others or close after being left without accreditation following a controversial government ITT review.

A third of school-based initial teacher trainers (SCITTs) and one in seven universities that provided teacher training before the review either failed to gain accreditation or chose not to apply (see full list at bottom of story).

The National Association of School-Based Initial Teacher Trainers said 27 SCITTs failed to get through either of the two accreditation rounds held this year, while 31 did not put themselves forward.

This represents about 36 per cent of the SCITTS operating in England before the review began. The success rate of those that did apply was 80 per cent.

The government today published a full list of 179 providers who gained re-accreditation. These include 104 of 162 existing SCITTs, 59 of 69 higher education institutions and 17 new entrants to the market.

There were around 240 providers operating last year, meaning the review will result in a total reduction of about 25 per cent once new entrants are taken into account.

Ministers have also confirmed they don’t intend to run a third accreditation round before 2024, something they had kept up their sleeve. This comes despite woeful recruitment for trainee teachers next year.

However, the government said it was “considering how and when prospective providers could apply for accreditation after that date”.

Top-rated SCITT and elite uni not on list

Notably absent from the list is Russell Group member the University of Durham, and the North East Partnership SCITT, one of only six providers given a coveted ‘outstanding’ rating under Ofsted’s tough new inspection framework.

It is not clear whether either provider applied and failed to get through, or chose not to apply. Both were approached for comment.

All other Russell Group members, and the five other recently ‘outstanding’-rated institutions got through.

This includes the University of Nottingham, which controversially did not make it through in the first round.

NASBTT warned that across the providers that either failed to become accredited or did not apply, there were 5,106 places “potentially lost”.

Although the body said this was based on trainee numbers for 2021-22, a “bumper year” for recruitment.

However, the organisation said it knew of 12 providers which did not apply that had joined partnerships with accredited organisations – something the government is counting on to ensure there aren’t gaps in provision across England.

Fears of ‘cold spots’ across England

NASBTT chief executive Emma Hollis said she was “disappointed that a significant number of high-quality providers have not been accredited, including those judged ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted”.

She said the “bigger picture for teacher recruitment is that some regions, and some subjects, will be disproportionately impacted unless a well thought out strategic response is now developed”.

Hollis pointed to an “added risk that providers who have not been accredited during this process may withdraw from the market” next year, rather than wait until they are barred from training in 2024-25.

“This is all happening at a time where we are entering a period of economic uncertainty – and history shows that during periods of economic difficulty there is generally a boom in applications for teacher training, meaning we need experienced, established providers to support this demand,” she added.

Successful trainers urged to partner with snubbed providers

The government has urged accredited providers to “consider partnering with unsuccessful applicants to grow strong provider families across England”.

“This will strengthen the quality of training and ensure continuity of sufficiency, while allowing us to retain the invaluable local connections, experience and expertise that experienced, but now unaccredited providers, bring to the ITT sector.”

Schools minister Jonathan Gullis said the accredited providers “show the array of outstanding training provision for aspiring teachers we have in this country, matching our ambition to have high standards to support trainee teachers”.

“I want to thank those who engaged in and supported our accreditation process for their insight and work in helping shape these vital reforms, and their ongoing contribution to improving outcomes for our children.”

Full list of 179 accredited providers

Legal accredited nameOperating name
Alban Academies TrustAlban Federation SCITT
Ambition InstituteAmbition Institute
Anglia Ruskin University Higher Education CorporationAnglia Ruskin University
Archway Learning TrustBluecoat SCITT Alliance Nottingham
ARK SchoolsARK Teacher Training
Bath Spa UniversityBath Spa University
Beacon Multi-Academy Trust LimitedNELTA
Beatrix Potter Primary SchoolWandsworth Primary Schools’ Consortium
Best Practice Network LtdBest Practice Network
Birmingham City UniversityBirmingham City University
Bishop Bewick Catholic Education TrustSacred Heart Newcastle SCITT
Bishop Challoner Catholic CollegeBishop Challoner Catholic College
Bishop Grosseteste UniversityBishop Grosseteste University
Boleyn TrustLondon District East SCITT
Bridge Academy TrustMid Essex Initial Teacher Training
Bright Futures Educational TrustBright Futures SCITT
Cabot Learning FederationCabot Learning Federation SCITT
Cambridge Meridian Academies TrustThe Cambridge Partnership
Canterbury Christ Church UniversityCanterbury Christ Church University
Chiltern Learning TrustChiltern Training Group
Chorus Education TrustThe National Modern Languages SCITT
Coast and Vale Learning TrustScarborough Teaching Alliance
Colchester County High School for GirlsColchester Teacher Training Consortium
Colegrave Primary SchoolSCITT in East London Schools (SCITTELS)
Community First Academy TrustKingsbridge EIP SCITT
Coventry UniversityCoventry University
Crispin School AcademyMid Somerset Consortium for Teacher Training
Delta Academies TrustDelta Academies Trust
Discovery Schools Academies Trust LimitedInspiring Leaders – Teacher Training
Dr Challoner’s Grammar SchoolAstra SCITT
East Anglian Schools TrustEAST SCITT
East Midlands Education TrustEast Midlands Teacher Training Partnership
Eden Learning TrustDurham SCITT
Edge Hill UniversityEdge Hill University
Education Management Direct LtdEducate Group Initial Teacher Training
Education South WestEducation South West
Epping Forest Schools Partnership TrustWest Essex SCITT
e-Qualitas Professional Services Ltde-Qualitas
Essex & Thames EducationEssex and Thames SCITT
Exceed Academies TrustExceed SCITT
Farnborough College of TechnologyFarnborough College of Technology
Future AcademiesFuture Teacher Training
Goldsmiths, University of LondonGoldsmiths, University of London
GORSE Academies TrustGORSE SCITT
Great Academies Education TrustPioneers Partnership SCITT
Harris FederationHarris ITT
Harrison Primary SchoolFareham and Gosport Primary SCITT
Haybridge High SchoolHaybridge Alliance SCITT
Hibernia College UK LimitedTes Institute
Holmes Chapel Comprehensive SchoolCheshire East SCITT
Holy Family Catholic Primary School, SouthamptonPrimary Catholic Partnership SCITT
Impact MATBromley Schools’ Collegiate
Inspiring Futures Partnership TrustChepping View Primary Academy SCITT
John Taylor MATThe John Taylor SCITT
King Edward VI Academy Trust BirminghamKing Edward’s Consortium
King’s College LondonKing’s College London
Kingston UniversityKingston University
Leeds Beckett UniversityLeeds Beckett University
Leeds Trinity UniversityLeeds Trinity University
Leigh Academies TrustKent and Medway Training
Liverpool Hope UniversityLiverpool Hope University
Liverpool John Moores UniversityLiverpool John Moores University
London Metropolitan UniversityLondon Metropolitan University
London School of Jewish StudiesLondon School of Jewish Studies (LSJS)
Loughborough UniversityLoughborough University
Luminate Education GroupLuminate Partnership for ITT
Lydiate Learning TrustAssociated Merseyside Partnership SCITT
Manchester Metropolitan UniversityManchester Metropolitan University
Matrix Academy TrustBarr Beacon SCITT
Middlesex Learning TrustCompton SCITT
Middlesex UniversityMiddlesex University
Mulberry Schools Trust (inc. East London Teaching School Hub)Mulberry Schools Trust (inc. East London Teaching School Hub)
Newman UniversityNewman University
North Lincolnshire CouncilNorth Lincolnshire SCITT Partnership
North Tyneside CouncilNorth Tyneside SCITT
Northampton School for BoysNorthampton Teacher Training Partnership
Norwich City College of Further and Higher EducationNorfolk Teacher Training Centre
Notre Dame High School (Sheffield)The Sheffield SCITT
Nottingham Trent UniversityNottingham Trent University
Nova Education TrustNottinghamshire Torch SCITT
Oakthorpe Primary School2Schools Consortium
Oxford Brookes UniversityOxford Brookes University
Partnership LearningPartnership London SCITT (PLS)
Prestolee Multi Academy TrustPrestolee SCITT
REAch2 Academy TrustREAch2 Academy Trust
Red Kite Learning TrustRed Kite Teacher Training
River Learning TrustOxfordshire Teacher Training
Roehampton UniversityRoehampton University
Royal Borough of Windsor & MaidenheadRoyal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead SCITT
Royal Latin SchoolBuckingham Partnership
School Led Development TrustNational Institute of Teaching
Severn Academies Educational TrustStourport SCITT
Sheffield Hallam UniversitySheffield Hallam University
Shelley College, a SHARE AcademyCalderdale & Kirklees Teaching School
Sidney Stringer Multi Academy TrustThe Coventry SCITT
Somerset County CouncilSomerset SCITT Consortium
South Farnham Educational TrustSurrey South Farnham SCITT
South Pennine AcademiesHuddersfield Horizon SCITT
St George’s AcademyTitan Partnership Ltd
St Mary & St Paul’s CofE Primary SchoolMersey Boroughs ITT Partnership
St Mary’s CollegeSt Mary’s College
St Mary’s UniversitySt Mary’s University
St Michael’s Church of England Primary SchoolTeaching London: LDBS SCITT
St Peter’s Catholic High School and Sixth Form CentreGloucestershire Initial Teacher Education Partnership (GITEP)
St. Edmund’s Nursery & Children’s CentreBradford Birth to 19 SCITT
St. Joseph’s CollegeSt. Joseph’s College Stoke Secondary Partnership
Staffordshire UniversityStaffordshire University
Star AcademiesStar Teachers SCITT
Stockton-on-Tees Borough CouncilStockton-on-Tees Teacher Training Partnership
Suffolk County CouncilSuffolk and Norfolk Secondary SCITT
Summit Learning TrustSouth Birmingham SCITT
Tarka Learning PartnershipDevon Primary SCITT
Teach FirstTeach First
TEACH PoolePoole SCITT
Teesside UniversityTeesside University ITT
The Arthur Terry Learning PartnershipArthur Terry SCITT
The Bay Learning TrustRipley ITT
The Cam Academy TrustThe Cambridge Teaching Schools Network, CTSN SCITT
The Cranmer Education TrustManchester Nexus SCITT
The Dean TrustAshton on Mersey School SCITT
The Denbigh AllianceThe Tommy Flowers SCITT Milton Keynes
The Education AllianceYorkshire Wolds Teacher Training
The Greetland AcademyAA Teamworks West Yorkshire SCITT
The Kemnal Academies TrustTKAT SCITT
The LETTA TrustLondon East Teacher Training Alliance
The Mead Educational TrustLeicestershire Secondary SCITT
The Priory Federation of AcademiesLincolnshire SCITT
The Shaw Education TrustKeele and North Staffordshire Teacher Education
The Spencer Academies Trust LtdGeorge Spencer Academy SCITT
The Ted Wragg Multi Academy TrustSouth West Teacher Training
The Willow Learning Trust (MAT)Sutton SCITT
Thomas Telford SchoolWest Midlands Consortium
Thornden SchoolThe Hampshire SCITT Partnership
Tor View Specialist Learning CommunityTor View Specialist Learning Community
Tove Learning TrustThe Grand Union Training Partnership
Truro & Penwith CollegeCornwall School Centred Initial Teacher Training. (Cornwall SCITT)
Twyford CofE Academies TrustTeach West London Teaching School Hub
Twynham LearningBournemouth Poole & Dorset Teacher Training Partnership
United Learning TrustUnited Teaching National SCITT
University College London (UCL)University College London (UCL)
University of BedfordshireUniversity of Bedfordshire
University of BirminghamUniversity of Birmingham
University of BrightonUniversity of Brighton
University of BristolUniversity of Bristol
University of BuckinghamUniversity of Buckingham
University of CambridgeUniversity of Cambridge
University of ChesterUniversity of Chester
University of ChichesterUniversity of Chichester
University of Chichester (Multi) Academy TrustPortsmouth Primary SCITT
University of DerbyUniversity of Derby
University of East LondonUniversity of East London
University of ExeterUniversity of Exeter
University of GloucestershireUniversity of Gloucestershire
University of HertfordshireUniversity of Hertfordshire
University of HuddersfieldUniversity of Huddersfield
University of LeicesterUniversity of Leicester
University of ManchesterUniversity of Manchester
University of Newcastle Upon TyneNewcastle University
University of NorthamptonUniversity of Northampton
University of Northumbria at NewcastleUniversity of Northumbria
University of NottinghamUniversity of Nottingham
University of OxfordUniversity of Oxford
University of PortsmouthUniversity of Portsmouth
University of ReadingUniversity of Reading
University of SheffieldUniversity of Sheffield
University of SouthamptonUniversity of Southampton
University of St Mark & St JohnPlymouth Marjon University
University of SunderlandUniversity of Sunderland
University of WarwickUniversity of Warwick
University of WinchesterUniversity of Winchester
University of WolverhamptonUniversity of Wolverhampton
University of WorcesterUniversity of Worcester
University of YorkUniversity of York
West Lakes AcademyWest Lakes Academy
Weydon Multi Academy Trusti2i Teaching Partnership
Wildern Academy TrustWildern Partnership
Wycombe High School Academies TrustThe National Mathematics and Physics SCITT
Xavier Catholic Education TrustTeach SouthEast
York St John UniversityYork St John University

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.