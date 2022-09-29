ITT review: 5k places at risk as third of SCITTs left out

Teacher trainers responsible for more than 5,000 trainees face having to merge with others or close after being left without accreditation following a controversial government ITT review.
A third of school-based initial teacher trainers (SCITTs) and one in seven universities that provided teacher training before the review either failed to gain accreditation or chose not to apply (see full list at bottom of story).
The National Association of School-Based Initial Teacher Trainers said 27 SCITTs failed to get through either of the two accreditation rounds held this year, while 31 did not put themselves forward.
This represents about 36 per cent of the SCITTS operating in England before the review began. The success rate of those that did apply was 80 per cent.
The government today published a full list of 179 providers who gained re-accreditation. These include 104 of 162 existing SCITTs, 59 of 69 higher education institutions and 17 new entrants to the market.
There were around 240 providers operating last year, meaning the review will result in a total reduction of about 25 per cent once new entrants are taken into account.
Ministers have also confirmed they don’t intend to run a third accreditation round before 2024, something they had kept up their sleeve. This comes despite woeful recruitment for trainee teachers next year.
However, the government said it was “considering how and when prospective providers could apply for accreditation after that date”.
Top-rated SCITT and elite uni not on list
Notably absent from the list is Russell Group member the University of Durham, and the North East Partnership SCITT, one of only six providers given a coveted ‘outstanding’ rating under Ofsted’s tough new inspection framework.
It is not clear whether either provider applied and failed to get through, or chose not to apply. Both were approached for comment.
All other Russell Group members, and the five other recently ‘outstanding’-rated institutions got through.
This includes the University of Nottingham, which controversially did not make it through in the first round.
NASBTT warned that across the providers that either failed to become accredited or did not apply, there were 5,106 places “potentially lost”.
Although the body said this was based on trainee numbers for 2021-22, a “bumper year” for recruitment.
However, the organisation said it knew of 12 providers which did not apply that had joined partnerships with accredited organisations – something the government is counting on to ensure there aren’t gaps in provision across England.
Fears of ‘cold spots’ across England
NASBTT chief executive Emma Hollis said she was “disappointed that a significant number of high-quality providers have not been accredited, including those judged ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted”.
She said the “bigger picture for teacher recruitment is that some regions, and some subjects, will be disproportionately impacted unless a well thought out strategic response is now developed”.
Hollis pointed to an “added risk that providers who have not been accredited during this process may withdraw from the market” next year, rather than wait until they are barred from training in 2024-25.
“This is all happening at a time where we are entering a period of economic uncertainty – and history shows that during periods of economic difficulty there is generally a boom in applications for teacher training, meaning we need experienced, established providers to support this demand,” she added.
Successful trainers urged to partner with snubbed providers
The government has urged accredited providers to “consider partnering with unsuccessful applicants to grow strong provider families across England”.
“This will strengthen the quality of training and ensure continuity of sufficiency, while allowing us to retain the invaluable local connections, experience and expertise that experienced, but now unaccredited providers, bring to the ITT sector.”
Schools minister Jonathan Gullis said the accredited providers “show the array of outstanding training provision for aspiring teachers we have in this country, matching our ambition to have high standards to support trainee teachers”.
“I want to thank those who engaged in and supported our accreditation process for their insight and work in helping shape these vital reforms, and their ongoing contribution to improving outcomes for our children.”
Full list of 179 accredited providers
|Legal accredited name
|Operating name
|Alban Academies Trust
|Alban Federation SCITT
|Ambition Institute
|Ambition Institute
|Anglia Ruskin University Higher Education Corporation
|Anglia Ruskin University
|Archway Learning Trust
|Bluecoat SCITT Alliance Nottingham
|ARK Schools
|ARK Teacher Training
|Bath Spa University
|Bath Spa University
|Beacon Multi-Academy Trust Limited
|NELTA
|Beatrix Potter Primary School
|Wandsworth Primary Schools’ Consortium
|Best Practice Network Ltd
|Best Practice Network
|Birmingham City University
|Birmingham City University
|Bishop Bewick Catholic Education Trust
|Sacred Heart Newcastle SCITT
|Bishop Challoner Catholic College
|Bishop Challoner Catholic College
|Bishop Grosseteste University
|Bishop Grosseteste University
|Boleyn Trust
|London District East SCITT
|Bridge Academy Trust
|Mid Essex Initial Teacher Training
|Bright Futures Educational Trust
|Bright Futures SCITT
|Cabot Learning Federation
|Cabot Learning Federation SCITT
|Cambridge Meridian Academies Trust
|The Cambridge Partnership
|Canterbury Christ Church University
|Canterbury Christ Church University
|Chiltern Learning Trust
|Chiltern Training Group
|Chorus Education Trust
|The National Modern Languages SCITT
|Coast and Vale Learning Trust
|Scarborough Teaching Alliance
|Colchester County High School for Girls
|Colchester Teacher Training Consortium
|Colegrave Primary School
|SCITT in East London Schools (SCITTELS)
|Community First Academy Trust
|Kingsbridge EIP SCITT
|Coventry University
|Coventry University
|Crispin School Academy
|Mid Somerset Consortium for Teacher Training
|Delta Academies Trust
|Delta Academies Trust
|Discovery Schools Academies Trust Limited
|Inspiring Leaders – Teacher Training
|Dr Challoner’s Grammar School
|Astra SCITT
|East Anglian Schools Trust
|EAST SCITT
|East Midlands Education Trust
|East Midlands Teacher Training Partnership
|Eden Learning Trust
|Durham SCITT
|Edge Hill University
|Edge Hill University
|Education Management Direct Ltd
|Educate Group Initial Teacher Training
|Education South West
|Education South West
|Epping Forest Schools Partnership Trust
|West Essex SCITT
|e-Qualitas Professional Services Ltd
|e-Qualitas
|Essex & Thames Education
|Essex and Thames SCITT
|Exceed Academies Trust
|Exceed SCITT
|Farnborough College of Technology
|Farnborough College of Technology
|Future Academies
|Future Teacher Training
|Goldsmiths, University of London
|Goldsmiths, University of London
|GORSE Academies Trust
|GORSE SCITT
|Great Academies Education Trust
|Pioneers Partnership SCITT
|Harris Federation
|Harris ITT
|Harrison Primary School
|Fareham and Gosport Primary SCITT
|Haybridge High School
|Haybridge Alliance SCITT
|Hibernia College UK Limited
|Tes Institute
|Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School
|Cheshire East SCITT
|Holy Family Catholic Primary School, Southampton
|Primary Catholic Partnership SCITT
|Impact MAT
|Bromley Schools’ Collegiate
|Inspiring Futures Partnership Trust
|Chepping View Primary Academy SCITT
|John Taylor MAT
|The John Taylor SCITT
|King Edward VI Academy Trust Birmingham
|King Edward’s Consortium
|King’s College London
|King’s College London
|Kingston University
|Kingston University
|Leeds Beckett University
|Leeds Beckett University
|Leeds Trinity University
|Leeds Trinity University
|Leigh Academies Trust
|Kent and Medway Training
|Liverpool Hope University
|Liverpool Hope University
|Liverpool John Moores University
|Liverpool John Moores University
|London Metropolitan University
|London Metropolitan University
|London School of Jewish Studies
|London School of Jewish Studies (LSJS)
|Loughborough University
|Loughborough University
|Luminate Education Group
|Luminate Partnership for ITT
|Lydiate Learning Trust
|Associated Merseyside Partnership SCITT
|Manchester Metropolitan University
|Manchester Metropolitan University
|Matrix Academy Trust
|Barr Beacon SCITT
|Middlesex Learning Trust
|Compton SCITT
|Middlesex University
|Middlesex University
|Mulberry Schools Trust (inc. East London Teaching School Hub)
|Mulberry Schools Trust (inc. East London Teaching School Hub)
|Newman University
|Newman University
|North Lincolnshire Council
|North Lincolnshire SCITT Partnership
|North Tyneside Council
|North Tyneside SCITT
|Northampton School for Boys
|Northampton Teacher Training Partnership
|Norwich City College of Further and Higher Education
|Norfolk Teacher Training Centre
|Notre Dame High School (Sheffield)
|The Sheffield SCITT
|Nottingham Trent University
|Nottingham Trent University
|Nova Education Trust
|Nottinghamshire Torch SCITT
|Oakthorpe Primary School
|2Schools Consortium
|Oxford Brookes University
|Oxford Brookes University
|Partnership Learning
|Partnership London SCITT (PLS)
|Prestolee Multi Academy Trust
|Prestolee SCITT
|REAch2 Academy Trust
|REAch2 Academy Trust
|Red Kite Learning Trust
|Red Kite Teacher Training
|River Learning Trust
|Oxfordshire Teacher Training
|Roehampton University
|Roehampton University
|Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead
|Royal Borough of Windsor & Maidenhead SCITT
|Royal Latin School
|Buckingham Partnership
|School Led Development Trust
|National Institute of Teaching
|Severn Academies Educational Trust
|Stourport SCITT
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Sheffield Hallam University
|Shelley College, a SHARE Academy
|Calderdale & Kirklees Teaching School
|Sidney Stringer Multi Academy Trust
|The Coventry SCITT
|Somerset County Council
|Somerset SCITT Consortium
|South Farnham Educational Trust
|Surrey South Farnham SCITT
|South Pennine Academies
|Huddersfield Horizon SCITT
|St George’s Academy
|Titan Partnership Ltd
|St Mary & St Paul’s CofE Primary School
|Mersey Boroughs ITT Partnership
|St Mary’s College
|St Mary’s College
|St Mary’s University
|St Mary’s University
|St Michael’s Church of England Primary School
|Teaching London: LDBS SCITT
|St Peter’s Catholic High School and Sixth Form Centre
|Gloucestershire Initial Teacher Education Partnership (GITEP)
|St. Edmund’s Nursery & Children’s Centre
|Bradford Birth to 19 SCITT
|St. Joseph’s College
|St. Joseph’s College Stoke Secondary Partnership
|Staffordshire University
|Staffordshire University
|Star Academies
|Star Teachers SCITT
|Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council
|Stockton-on-Tees Teacher Training Partnership
|Suffolk County Council
|Suffolk and Norfolk Secondary SCITT
|Summit Learning Trust
|South Birmingham SCITT
|Tarka Learning Partnership
|Devon Primary SCITT
|Teach First
|Teach First
|TEACH Poole
|Poole SCITT
|Teesside University
|Teesside University ITT
|The Arthur Terry Learning Partnership
|Arthur Terry SCITT
|The Bay Learning Trust
|Ripley ITT
|The Cam Academy Trust
|The Cambridge Teaching Schools Network, CTSN SCITT
|The Cranmer Education Trust
|Manchester Nexus SCITT
|The Dean Trust
|Ashton on Mersey School SCITT
|The Denbigh Alliance
|The Tommy Flowers SCITT Milton Keynes
|The Education Alliance
|Yorkshire Wolds Teacher Training
|The Greetland Academy
|AA Teamworks West Yorkshire SCITT
|The Kemnal Academies Trust
|TKAT SCITT
|The LETTA Trust
|London East Teacher Training Alliance
|The Mead Educational Trust
|Leicestershire Secondary SCITT
|The Priory Federation of Academies
|Lincolnshire SCITT
|The Shaw Education Trust
|Keele and North Staffordshire Teacher Education
|The Spencer Academies Trust Ltd
|George Spencer Academy SCITT
|The Ted Wragg Multi Academy Trust
|South West Teacher Training
|The Willow Learning Trust (MAT)
|Sutton SCITT
|Thomas Telford School
|West Midlands Consortium
|Thornden School
|The Hampshire SCITT Partnership
|Tor View Specialist Learning Community
|Tor View Specialist Learning Community
|Tove Learning Trust
|The Grand Union Training Partnership
|Truro & Penwith College
|Cornwall School Centred Initial Teacher Training. (Cornwall SCITT)
|Twyford CofE Academies Trust
|Teach West London Teaching School Hub
|Twynham Learning
|Bournemouth Poole & Dorset Teacher Training Partnership
|United Learning Trust
|United Teaching National SCITT
|University College London (UCL)
|University College London (UCL)
|University of Bedfordshire
|University of Bedfordshire
|University of Birmingham
|University of Birmingham
|University of Brighton
|University of Brighton
|University of Bristol
|University of Bristol
|University of Buckingham
|University of Buckingham
|University of Cambridge
|University of Cambridge
|University of Chester
|University of Chester
|University of Chichester
|University of Chichester
|University of Chichester (Multi) Academy Trust
|Portsmouth Primary SCITT
|University of Derby
|University of Derby
|University of East London
|University of East London
|University of Exeter
|University of Exeter
|University of Gloucestershire
|University of Gloucestershire
|University of Hertfordshire
|University of Hertfordshire
|University of Huddersfield
|University of Huddersfield
|University of Leicester
|University of Leicester
|University of Manchester
|University of Manchester
|University of Newcastle Upon Tyne
|Newcastle University
|University of Northampton
|University of Northampton
|University of Northumbria at Newcastle
|University of Northumbria
|University of Nottingham
|University of Nottingham
|University of Oxford
|University of Oxford
|University of Portsmouth
|University of Portsmouth
|University of Reading
|University of Reading
|University of Sheffield
|University of Sheffield
|University of Southampton
|University of Southampton
|University of St Mark & St John
|Plymouth Marjon University
|University of Sunderland
|University of Sunderland
|University of Warwick
|University of Warwick
|University of Winchester
|University of Winchester
|University of Wolverhampton
|University of Wolverhampton
|University of Worcester
|University of Worcester
|University of York
|University of York
|West Lakes Academy
|West Lakes Academy
|Weydon Multi Academy Trust
|i2i Teaching Partnership
|Wildern Academy Trust
|Wildern Partnership
|Wycombe High School Academies Trust
|The National Mathematics and Physics SCITT
|Xavier Catholic Education Trust
|Teach SouthEast
|York St John University
|York St John University
