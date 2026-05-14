Skip to content
15 May 2026

How people can have more of a say in their local school

It’s time the government stopped dancing around and mandated local governance within MATs
Emma Knights Guest Contributor

Governance expert and author

4 min read
|

See comments

The prime minister recently lauded volunteers because they care passionately about the places they live.

No one represents that philosophy better than the biggest volunteer workforce – school governors and trustees that include more than 220,000 citizens across England.

They volunteer to give back to their communities and to help ensure local children get the best possible start, but so far no support has been offered to them by Keir Starmer’s government.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Opinion: Leadership

No Comments

More from this topic

The role of a head’s PA has changed. Why hasn’t our language?

I still manage diaries and answer letters, but I’m also a strategic partner
11h | Opinion: Leadership

It’s time to make part-time possible

Part-time staff face huge challenges, including often having to maintain full-time availability
2w | Opinion: Leadership

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Ofsted ‘confident’ schools can’t predict inspections using website downloads
11h | Ofsted
Early Access

Member early access content

Long Read

Missions impossible? The flagship policy due in September
11h | Schools
Early Access

Member early access content

Investigation

Revealed: The uneven split of £1.6 billion inclusion fund
11h | Inclusion

Exclusive

Pupils CAN bring phones to school to use GCSE results app – DfE
11h | Assessment

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
8 Apr 2026 Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
8 Apr 2026 FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

Secondary English curriculum ‘crowds out’ reading for pleasure

11h | Curriculum

£32 million ‘big bet’ home learning challenge launched

11h | Schools

Long Read

The Valentine’s Day message that started a four-year RAAC ordeal

11h | School buildings

Exclusive

Phillipson overturns 1 in 12 verdicts in teacher misconduct cases

11h | Safeguarding

Councils breach funding rules (again) due to SEND deficits

11h | School funding