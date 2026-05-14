How people can have more of a say in their local school

The prime minister recently lauded volunteers because they care passionately about the places they live. No one represents that philosophy better than the biggest volunteer workforce – school governors and trustees that include more than 220,000 citizens across England. They volunteer to give back to their communities and to help ensure local children get the best possible start, but so far no support has been offered to them by Keir Starmer’s government. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.