Holocaust education must be weaved throughout the curriculum

It’s positive news that through its curriculum and assessment review, the government has confirmed learning about the Holocaust will remain a mandatory part of children’s education in the UK. However, the question about where in the curriculum this will sit is yet to be answered. The Department for Education is shortly due to publish updated programmes of study written by subject experts, which will provide much-needed clarity on how Holocaust education should be taught across the curriculum. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.