Government delays Oak National Academy review

A market impact assessment will also ask edtech firms if the online school has harmed their business

A market impact assessment will also ask edtech firms if the online school has harmed their business

An “independent” review of Oak National Academy will now not be published until early next year, with a new consultation launched for edtech firms to set out if the online school has impacted their business.

The review of the curriculum quango, led by Lara Newman, chief executive of LocatED, the Department for Education’s property arm, was due to end in September 2024.

But a DfE update today revealed the review – which will check Oak “remains relevant” and is “performing efficiently” – will only start this month. It is not expected to conclude until “early 2025”.

Oak was set up during the pandemic. It was turned into an arms-length public body in September 2022 with £43 million in government funding. It later got another £2 million to expand its AI offer.

At the time, the then Conservative government pledged to review it within two years, but the election has thrown the off track.

Lara Newman

The review is set to look at issues including whether Oak has a “clear mandate and remain relevant”, with a “clear rationale” for why it should continue as an arms-length body?

It will also assess whether it’s “aligned with the strategic priorities” of the department and “wider government objectives”, and users’ experiences of Oak.

And it will probe whether the quango has an an “effective and appropriate relationship” with the department, including if the “balance of control” allows for “day-to-day operational independence”, and how it can “improve the productivity of, or reduce spending on, staff”.

The first stage of the review will consider these key issues, concluding with an initial report to schools minister Catherine McKinnell.

The second phase of the review will seek to provide a more detailed examination of the

initial findings, incorporating any ministerial comments to the initial report.

It will conclude with a final report and recommendations, and a summary of findings.

Government also launches market impact assessment of Oak

Government has also today launched a market impact assessment of Oak, which was promised when the online school was made into an arms-length body in 2022.

“DfE will review all evidence gathered to ascertain what impact, if any, Oak has had on the commercial market,” documents state.

Findings will “help inform future decisions” and be published next year.

Providers are asked what impact Oak has had on their sales volume and revenues, and whether they have increased or decreased investment in the UK as a result.

A judicial review of the decision to turn the Oak National Academy into a government quango has recently been put on hold, Schools Week reported last month.

The DfE has been approached for comment on the delay.