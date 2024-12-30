And ex-union leader Geoff Barton to receive the CBE, as 60 with links to England's school system recognised

The long-serving Conservative schools minister Nick Gibb has been knighted in the new year’s honours, with former union leader Geoff Barton to receive the CBE.

Gibb, who served for over ten years across three separate terms under four prime ministers, is widely seen alongside Michael Gove as the key architect of Conservative education policy over the past two decades.

He championed the academies and free schools programme, a knowledge-rich curriculum and strict behaviour policies, and was once dubbed by this newspaper “The Immovable Nick Gibb” after surviving yet another reshuffle.

Gibb, who stood down as an MP in July after 27 years in the House of Commons, is one of 60 people with links to England’s state school system recognised in the new year’s honours (read the full list below). He did not respond to a request for comment.

CBE for ex-ASCL chief

Barton, a former English teacher and secondary head, became general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders in 2017 after challenging the union’s preferred candidate in the first contested election in its history.

He stood down in April.

Geoff Barton

“I feel a genuine sense of pride at receiving this honour, especially because when a formal-looking letter arrived in November marked ‘for addressee only’ my wife assumed I’d got a speeding fine,” said Barton.

He added that receiving his award for “services to education” felt “to me particularly special as I wouldn’t have gone into education if it hadn’t been for an extraordinary English teacher back in my teenage years”.

“He – Roy Samson – changed the course of my life. Since then I’m proud to have spent 32 years as an English teacher and headteacher, and then seven as the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders.”

Barton, who recently led the Oracy Commission whose recommendations are now being considered as part of the government’s curriculum review, said after stepping out of the ASCL role, “it’s sometimes felt to me that education only shows up in the media as a peripheral issue, often rooted in negative stories.

“But, as I saw through my ASCL years, whether it was Covid, the rogue exam algorithm, or the RAAC concrete crisis – the leaders of our schools and colleges show amazing resourcefulness and resilience.

“This honour demonstrates that education isn’t on the periphery, that it matters, and I see it as a recognition of the extraordinary, humane leadership of all of those people I have worked with, learnt from, and represented over the years.”

Academy leaders recognised

Also recognised in this year’s honours are 13 academy chief executives or executive heads, including Mark Emmerson of the City of London Academies Trust and Katrina Morley of Tees Valley Education Trust, who will receive the OBE.

Dean Ashton

Also receiving the OBE is Dean Ashton, chief executive of the Reach South Academy Trust.

He said he had been “incredibly fortunate to have led such a rich and varied professional life, starting out as a science teacher 41 years ago”.

“My career has seen me be a teacher, a school leader an LEA [local education authority] leader and now a MAT leader.

“In every single one of those roles, any success I have enjoyed has been because I’ve been surrounded by brilliant teams of people.

Zoë Harris

“And this is especially true of Reach South – where we have primary, secondary and special schools in Plymouth, Exeter, Bournemouth, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.”

Zoë Harris, chief executive of the London-based PACE Academy Trust, will receive the MBE.

She said she was “delighted to accept this honour”.

“I’d like to acknowledge the amazing people I have worked alongside on my journey as a teacher and leader. The teams I have worked with have always put the children at the heart of everything we do.”

MBE for governance professional

Eleven governors or trustees are recognised in this year’s honours, as is Ruth Agnew, chief governance and central support officer for the Co-op Academies Trust, who will get the MBE.

Ruth Agnew

She said she was “incredibly honoured”, adding it was a “complete surprise and is a reflection of the support from all of my colleagues and the hard working and committed trustees, community council members, governors and headteachers I’ve worked with over the years”.

Seven former and serving school headteachers have also made the list.

They include Karen Alty of Holly Grove Special School in Burnley and Dr James Biddulph, formerly of University of Cambridge Primary School, who was recently announced as the new CEO of the Avanti Schools Trust.

James Biddulph

Biddulph said he had been “privileged to work with creative and inspiring people throughout my career”.

“Receiving this recognition seems an invitation to continue being bold, inclusive and innovative for all children. I’m grateful to all those who have journeyed with me. I’m excited about what’s next.”

There are 13 awards for those working in the charitable, voluntary and third sectors.

Tutoring charity boss scoops gong

Susannah Hardyman, until recently was CEO of Action Tutoring, but will now head up youth charity Impetus, will receive the MBE.

She said it had been a “huge honour and privilege” to lead the tutoring organisation.

“I’m so thankful to everyone who’s supported the Action Tutoring journey over many years and me personally.

“I’m thrilled to accept this MBE and very much hope it can be used to help further the cause of children and young people facing disadvantage across the country.”

Susannah Hardyman

Also recognised with the MBE are Dr Julie Blake and Dr Tim Shortis, the founders of the national Poetry By Heart school poetry speaking competition.

Blake said they were “proud to be recipients of this honour and accept it on behalf of all the pupils, teachers, school librarians, poets, partners and our incredible team who make Poetry By Heart such a joyful and rewarding celebration of poetry”.

This year’s honours also recognise six council officials, including a CBE for Greenwich children’s services director Florence Kroll.

Five civil servants are also included, including an OBE for Susan Dawson, commercial director in the DfE’s schools, commercial and operations division.

MBEs also go to two teachers – Bryher Pennells, a SEND teacher at Charlton Park Academy in London and Wendy Daunt of the Royal School for the Deaf in Derby.

The full list

You can read our full list of those with links to England’s state school system who received honours here.

Please note this is based on a search for relevant words in the government’s list, which can lead to omissions. If you think a name has been missed, please email news@schoolsweek.co.uk