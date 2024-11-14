Think tank says foundation year is ‘failing’ in main aim – promoting progression to T-levels

A think tank has called for the “overwhelmingly negative” T-level transition programme to be scrapped after finding one in four students who progress to a T-level drop out within the first year.

A report published today by the Education Policy Institute (EPI) also found T-levels were not “currently suitable” for many level 3 students as over one-third of drop-outs leave education and training altogether.

The think tank recommended the government completely overhaul or abolish the “failing” T-level transition programme (TLTP), which was recently renamed the T-level foundation year.

Ministers should also pause the defunding of existing alternatives to T-level qualifications, the report said.

The research report analysed data from the national pupil database (NPD) and the Office for National Statistics to investigate the early-stage trends and impacts of the technical qualifications, which were launched in 2020.

One-quarter of T-level transitioners drop out

The TLTP was rolled out as a one-year post-GCSE study programme designed to get students T-level ready. But fewer learners are moving onto a T-level from the programme.

Just 15 per cent of TLTP students progressed to a T-level in the 2020-21cohort, falling to 8 per cent in the subsequent year’s cohort.

Of those who do progress to a T-level, more than one in four withdraw within their first year, researchers found.

“For a programme whose paramount focus is on helping students transition to a T Level, this is an alarming result,” the report said.

It recommended that the Department for Education abolish or completely overhaul the TLTP as the results to date are “overwhelmingly negative”.

“The programme is failing in its primary objective – promoting transitions to T levels,” it added.

The findings follow Ofsted’s 2023 thematic review, which found the weakest TLTPs “do not prepare students to move on to a T-level course”.

According to the TLTP framework, the Education and Skills Funding Agency expects “all” TLTP students to undertake appropriate work experience as an “important component” of the year.

But the EPI found less than a third of TLTP students engaged in any formally recognised work experience or placements. Engineering and manufacturing has the lowest rate with less than one in five students receiving formal work placements.

Researchers suggested the low take-up was “likely” due to the wider difficulties with finding placements for T-level students.

Smaller T-levels should be available for drop outs

The report found T-level students were less likely to complete their qualification than those studying alternative qualifications, with disadvantaged and female students particularly more likely to withdraw.

While 88 per cent of academic students and 72 per cent of vocational learners passed their level 3 qualification, just 44 per cent of T-level students achieved a full level 3 qualification in 2021-22.

The EPI advised the government’s curriculum and assessment review to consider introducing “smaller alternatives” to T-levels to allow a broader spectrum of access to level 3 provision.

David Robinson, director for vulnerable learners and post-16 at the Education Policy Institute (EPI), said: “As part of the curriculum review the government must carefully consider vocational and technical provision for 16 to 18 year olds, ensuring enough flexibility for students whilst also continuing to streamline the overwhelming number of qualifications to choose from.”

Kevin Gilmartin, post-16 specialist at the Association of Schools and College Leaders, said: “It’s obvious that T Levels are not currently suitable for all level 3 learners and this process must be paused until it’s demonstrably clear that all young people will have a future pathway to the workplace or further study.”

The Department for Education was contacted for comment.