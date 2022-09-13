DfE scheme to lure back physics teachers recruits just 23 in two years

The Government scheme had prioritised the reinstatement of former physics teachers but numbers of those recruited show its efforts are faltering

A government scheme to lure back physics teachers recruited just 23 staff in two years.

Freedom of Information figures obtained by Schools Week show the Return to Teaching scheme faltered in recent years as recruitment dimmed.

As a “priority” subject under the Department for Education’s scheme, those interested in returning to teach physics are eligible for support from an adviser.

But just eight returned in 2019-20, and 15 in 2020-21.

It comes against a backdrop of chronic under-recruitment in the subject, with last year’s initial teacher training numbers in the subject the lowest on record.

The department added chemistry and computing to its priority subjects earlier this year. It had hoped more staff could help pupils catch up after the pandemic.

But there were low numbers in other priority subjects, with 49 maths and 56 languages teachers going back to the classroom over the two years.

This is despite more than 600 former teachers in the subjects being given an adviser after showing an interest in returning. For physics, 111 potential returners were given advisers.

The Department for Education said additional numbers may have returned to teaching without telling their adviser.

It added that about 15,000 teachers returned each year – more than a third of all qualified entrants.