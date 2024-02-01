Secondary schools sought for pilot that will investigate if online toolkit can cut staff hours

The Education Endowment Foundation will trial whether ChatGPT can help teachers cut workload in one of the first such research projects.

Secondary schools are wanted to take part in the trial, which will investigate whether ‘Teaching with ChatGPT’, an online toolkit that explains how to use the technology, can reduce staff working hours.

Fifty-eight schools will be randomly assigned to either a ChatGPT group or a control group. Those in the former will use ChatGPT in their key stage 3 science lesson and resource preparation, aided by the toolkit.

Produced by the social impact arm of global consultancy Bain & Company alongside The Hg Foundation, the tool supports teachers generate activity ideas, tailor lesson plans and create assessment material.

Alongside online diary entries and surveys, participants will be asked to submit lesson plans to an independent panel of teachers who will compare the quality of those generated by AI.

Professor Becky Francis

Professor Becky Francis, the EEF’s chief executive, said the “extraordinarily exciting project” will help fill a gap in the “limited” research into whether the technology can transform teachers’ roles.

“The findings from this trial will be an important contribution to the evidence base, bringing us closer to understanding how teachers can use AI to their advantage in their classrooms.”

Schools can sign up here. They’ll also get a “thank you” payment for contributing.

James Turner, Chief Executive of the Hg Foundation, added: “Generative AI could be a game-changer for social mobility and equity, which is why we were so keen to develop the free ChatGPT toolkit.

“But to realise generative AI’s potential, and to avoid the pitfalls, we need high quality evidence on its impact so teachers can make the most effective decisions.”