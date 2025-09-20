Call for immediate uniform cap made no difference

Proportion of schools that require four or more branded items remains the same as last year - despite Phillipson's plea for action

A last-minute call from the education secretary for schools to immediately introduce limits on school uniforms has fallen on deaf ears, prompting calls for better communication ahead of a national roll-out.

The government’s children’s wellbeing and schools bill will cap the number of branded items at three or four, including a tie for secondary schools. It is due to come into effect next September.

But Bridget Phillipson angered some heads when she issued a call in late August for schools to implement the cap “right now” to “ease [financial] pressures on families”.

However, polling last week by Teacher Tapp shows the proportion of schools that require four or more branded items (not including a tie) remains at 9 per cent for secondary schools and 1 per cent for primaries.

This is the same figure as the past two years. The data also shows a rise in some individual branded items required by schools. For instance, 53 per cent of respondents reported their school required a branded jumper, lower than the 59 per cent that said the same in 2021, but up on the 49 per cent reported last year.

The proportion of teachers reporting branded PE kit was needed also rose from 48 to 50 per cent.

‘Not a quick process’

Pepe Di’Iasio, the general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, said changing uniform policy “is not a quick process” and involved following existing guidance that included a requirement to consult parents.

Pepe DiIasio

“It would not have been feasible for schools to change existing uniform policies in August ahead of the new school term in line with requirements which have not yet come into force.

“While we support the intention of minimising the cost of school uniform, muddled messaging is unhelpful.”

He said the national cap “needs to be well-communicated to schools ahead of that date so that they have time to adjust their policies.

“Our view remains that the policy intention would be better realised by capping the total cost of uniforms.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “Parents have told us they want fewer costly branded items – and that’s exactly what we’re delivering with the aim of the branded three-item limit coming into force in September 2026.

“Schools can help ease the pressure on families right now by reducing the number of branded items they require.”