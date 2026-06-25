The schools on a journey to become more inclusive

At Dorothy Stringer School in Brighton, headteacher Matt Hillier says he spends £1 million a year more on inclusion than he did in 2019. In many ways, this investment has paid off. The school has two alternative provisions supporting more than 30 pupils a day: one at the heart of the school, with pupils going between mainstream lessons and extra support, and another outdoors classroom. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.