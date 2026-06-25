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26 June 2026

The schools on a journey to become more inclusive

Charitable funding and collaboration allows mainstream schools to improve support

Ruth Lucas

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At Dorothy Stringer School in Brighton, headteacher Matt Hillier says he spends £1 million a year more on inclusion than he did in 2019.

In many ways, this investment has paid off.

The school has two alternative provisions supporting more than 30 pupils a day: one at the heart of the school, with pupils going between mainstream lessons and extra support, and another outdoors classroom.

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