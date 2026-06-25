Struggling schools racked up £5m bank bill amid finance woes

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Twenty-five struggling schools in a London borough racked up over £5 million in overdraft bills, it has emerged. Barnet blamed an “administrative error” by NatWest for the issue, which left those affected facing average repayment charges of more than £200,000 each. However, the bank disputed the claim. Experts have warned the discovery could be a “worrying indication of the fiscal pressure many small schools” are having to endure. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.