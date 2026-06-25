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26 June 2026

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Struggling schools racked up £5m bank bill amid finance woes

Experts warn of ‘worrying’ pressures as Barnet council says 25 schools owed over £200k on average

Jack Dyson

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Twenty-five struggling schools in a London borough racked up over £5 million in overdraft bills, it has emerged.

Barnet blamed an “administrative error” by NatWest for the issue, which left those affected facing average repayment charges of more than £200,000 each. However, the bank disputed the claim.

Experts have warned the discovery could be a “worrying indication of the fiscal pressure many small schools” are having to endure.

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