Struggling schools racked up £5m bank bill amid finance woes

Twenty-five struggling schools in a London borough racked up over £5 million in overdraft bills, it has emerged.

Barnet blamed an “administrative error” by NatWest for the issue, which left those affected facing average repayment charges of more than £200,000 each. However, the bank disputed the claim.

Experts have warned the discovery could be a “worrying indication of the fiscal pressure many small schools” are having to endure.