Shan Scott, former chief schools adjudicator

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe School adjudicators are prolific. Most days the team of part-time experts publishes rulings on the latest admissions’ rows, often confronting contentious issues such as fair banding and academy-council frictions Now retired, the career civil servant Shan Scott wants to shed light on the body’s inner workings and have her say on Labour’s shake-up of the school system. Speaking after the release of the government’s white paper, she argues admissions have taken a backseat. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.