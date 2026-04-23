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24 April 2026

Profile

Shan Scott, former chief schools adjudicator

The retired admissions chief has her say on Labour’s shake-up of the school system

Jack Dyson

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School adjudicators are prolific. Most days the team of part-time experts publishes rulings on the latest admissions’ rows, often confronting contentious issues such as fair banding and academy-council frictions

Now retired, the career civil servant Shan Scott wants to shed light on the body’s inner workings and have her say on Labour’s shake-up of the school system.

Speaking after the release of the government’s white paper, she argues admissions have taken a backseat.

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