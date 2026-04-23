Shan Scott, former chief schools adjudicator

School adjudicators are prolific. Most days the team of part-time experts publishes rulings on the latest admissions’ rows, often confronting contentious issues such as fair banding and academy-council frictions

Now retired, the career civil servant Shan Scott wants to shed light on the body’s inner workings and have her say on Labour’s shake-up of the school system.

Speaking after the release of the government’s white paper, she argues admissions have taken a backseat.