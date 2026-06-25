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26 June 2026

Details of baseless misconduct probes to be destroyed sooner

TRA information held for 50 years will now be erased after five following union pressure

Jack Dyson

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Teachers at the centre of baseless misconduct probes will no longer have their details kept on file and “hanging over” their working lives for decades. 

The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) previously kept all case information for 50 years from the date of its final decision, no matter the outcome. 

But the body quietly altered its guidance this month, slashing the retention period to five years for referrals which fail to reach a misconduct hearing. 

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