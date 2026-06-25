Details of baseless misconduct probes to be destroyed sooner

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Teachers at the centre of baseless misconduct probes will no longer have their details kept on file and “hanging over” their working lives for decades. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) previously kept all case information for 50 years from the date of its final decision, no matter the outcome. But the body quietly altered its guidance this month, slashing the retention period to five years for referrals which fail to reach a misconduct hearing. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.