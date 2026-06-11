Our cultural literacy programme helps pupils to truly belong

Outcomes for Black students overall have improved in recent years. But children of Black Caribbean heritage continue to face some of the most persistent challenges in education.

In Greenwich, we decided to try a new approach which shaped this as a borough-wide mission through the Greenwich Learning Partnership (GLP), a collaboration between the royal borough and all local schools to drive innovation.

In 2024, we became the first area education partnership to adopt Hemisphere Education’s racial and cultural literacy programme for all our schools. Through this, we were able to offer training to every member of staff.