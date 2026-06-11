Skip to content
12 June 2026

Our cultural literacy programme helps pupils to truly belong

Training for all staff and genuine collaboration is having a ‘measurable impact at scale’
Steve Harris Guest Contributor

Executive headteacher and director, Greenwich Learning Partnership

3 min read
|

See comments

Outcomes for Black students overall have improved in recent years. But children of Black Caribbean heritage continue to face some of the most persistent challenges in education.

In Greenwich, we decided to try a new approach which shaped this as a borough-wide mission through the Greenwich Learning Partnership (GLP), a collaboration between the royal borough and all local schools to drive innovation.

In 2024, we became the first area education partnership to adopt Hemisphere Education’s racial and cultural literacy programme for all our schools. Through this, we were able to offer training to every member of staff.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

No Comments

More from this topic

Improving attendance requires more than a sense of belonging

New research reveals a need to tackle factors outside of a school’s direct influence
11h | Opinion

Stop pretending containment is the same as inclusion

Schools cannot perform miracles with good intentions but inadequate resources
11h | Opinion

Recent articles in news

£2.5m fund to study how AI tools are affecting learning
11h | Education technology
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Cleaners consider strike as Ark cancels wage agreement
11h | School funding
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Grammar schools are inclusive, says Ofsted
11h | Inclusion
Early Access

Member early access content

Minister suggests Ofsted could inspect new school food standards
11h | Ofsted

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Lead Teacher of Drama with English
3d Harris Academy Bermondsey

Chief Financial and Operations Officer
4d Lumero Educational Trust

Heads of Service – Education
8 Apr 2026 London Borough of Redbridge

Teacher of Spanish
2 Apr 2026 E-ACT The Oldham Academy North

Sponsored

Browse more news

Exclusive

DfE refuses to explain Gould’s 7,500 SEND experts claim

11h | Inclusion

Exclusive

SATs markers given more time and money due to online glitches

11h | Assessment

Exclusive

More cuts coming as energy bills soar, leaders warn

11h | School funding

Wanted: £70k leader for DfE’s new policy testing team

11h | Schools

More than 500k pupils in schools with EHCPs

22h