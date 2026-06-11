It’s time for the Oasis way to become the national way too

For more than a decade, children with additional needs have faced what often feels like a postcode lottery of support. Throughout my years leading a mainstream primary school and working nationally to strengthen inclusion, I have sat with families waiting months, if not years, for assessments or provision. I have listened to parents navigating a system that can feel complex, inconsistent and at times stacked against them. I have also watched fellow teachers and leaders stretch every resource to meet rising need. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.