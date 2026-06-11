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12 June 2026

It’s time for the Oasis way to become the national way too

Government’s SEND reform proposals reflect practice already embedded in our academies
Suzanne Gill Guest Contributor

Principal, Oasis Academy Warndon and national primary inclusion lead (SEND), Oasis Community Learning

4 min read
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For more than a decade, children with additional needs have faced what often feels like a postcode lottery of support.

Throughout my years leading a mainstream primary school and working nationally to strengthen inclusion, I have sat with families waiting months, if not years, for assessments or provision.

I have listened to parents navigating a system that can feel complex, inconsistent and at times stacked against them. I have also watched fellow teachers and leaders stretch every resource to meet rising need.

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