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30 May 2026

Get great at Gatsby benchmarks to fix NEET problem

How putting careers guidance at the heart of school is our most powerful tool for NEET prevention
Tessa Claridge Guest Contributor

Principal, River Dart Academy

4 min read
|

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I read with interest the long-awaited Milburn report on youth unemployment that came out today.

There are many systemic issues he talks about that others are better placed to comment upon.

But there is something I’d like to make the case for that can help with NEET prevention: a rigorous, high quality careers programme, underpinned by the Gatsby benchmarks.

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