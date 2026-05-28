Get great at Gatsby benchmarks to fix NEET problem

I read with interest the long-awaited Milburn report on youth unemployment that came out today. There are many systemic issues he talks about that others are better placed to comment upon. But there is something I’d like to make the case for that can help with NEET prevention: a rigorous, high quality careers programme, underpinned by the Gatsby benchmarks. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.