'First-of-its-kind' writing framework encourages handwriting, speaking aloud and reception focus - but new version needed when curriculum review lands

The government has published a 150-page “writing framework” for primary schools, which encourages schools to prioritise handwriting, get children to speak aloud and has a “renewed focus” on reception.

But leaders have been told the “first-of-its-kind” document will have to be revised following publication of the government’s ongoing curriculum review later this year.

The Department for Education said the guidance document, which is non-statutory, will “build on the success of phonics” and “give teachers practical tools and guidance to plan high quality lessons and teach writing from reception and throughout primary school”.

The education secretary has said she wants children to be “as confident putting pen to paper as they are posting on TikTok”.

The framework forms part of a £2 million investment package announced in February to boost writing, which also included cash for teacher training.

However, primary schools will soon have to read and digest an amended version of the framework, because it has been released before the culmination of the curriculum review.

“While acknowledging that changes to the current statutory national curriculum and statutory assessments may soon follow, we do not intend to pre-empt the findings of the review,” the document states.

“Once the final review report is published, we will publish a revised version of this writing framework to align it to the revised national curriculum.”

‘All writing is made up of sentences’

In a summary published alongside the main document, the government said that “teaching handwriting and spelling from the reception year is crucial to ensure that these skills become automatic for children”.

It also states that “all writing is made up of sentences”, and knowledge of grammar “helps pupils to control sentences and convey meaning, but it does not support their writing fluency when taught in isolation”.

The summary goes on to say that pupils “should compose orally while they are developing their transcription skills”. And pupils “need to master the foundations of writing – handwriting, spelling and sentence construction.

“They should not be expected to write at length before they are ready.”

It describes the reception year as “vital”, and said it “builds the foundations that support pupils’ writing throughout primary school and underpin their future success”.

Schools should “identify the pupils who need additional support with writing as early as possible, from reception onwards.

“Teachers can then adapt their teaching and make it accessible. This includes giving pupils more time and practice so that they can make good progress.”

But it acknowledges it will “take time to tackle all the challenges in teaching writing”.

‘Avoid focus on test preparation’

Schools should “concentrate initially on teaching high-quality transcription and sentence instruction, while gradually developing broader writing skills”.

And they should “avoid focusing too heavily on test preparation. This can limit the development of skills and knowledge, stifling pupils’ creativity and wider writing development.”

Bridget Phillipson

According to the DfE, the framework “has been drafted with expert guidance from a range of sector experts including academics, leading practitioners and organisations”.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said “far too many children are leaving school unable to write well, holding them back from future success.

“Writing remains a crucial skill for young people to achieve and thrive in school and later in life. We want them to be as confident putting pen to paper as they are posting on TikTok.

“Our new writing framework is a first step towards transforming how writing is taught in primary schools, as we work to boost outcomes for disadvantaged children and those with SEND.”