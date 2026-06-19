DfE plans to overhaul early years teacher training

Ministers are planning to shake up teacher training routes for early years teachers, which would see them gain the same qualification as other teachers.

The government has proposed two possible options to reform the early years teaching qualification. Both of them would see early years teacher status (EYTS) being phased out and replaced with qualified teacher status (QTS).

Under the current system, early years teachers can either have EYTS, QTS, or early years professional status (EYPS), which is the predecessor qualification to EYTS.

But only those with a QTS can work in schools, rather than just early years settings. The EYTS holders are also not covered by national teachers’ pay and conditions.

The government say the reforms aim to “raise the quality of training” and “strengthen professional status”, as well as create “greater coherence, consistency, and support across the career journey”.

They also aim to ensure “children benefit from excellent teaching wherever they attend early education”.

Early years and schools’ sectors will be able give their views in the public consultation launched yesterday.

New early years framework

The Department for Education is also proposing to work with the sector to develop “a core body of [early years] knowledge”. This would cover what all new early years teachers need to do, regardless of the setting they work in.

It added: “By compiling evidence-based practice into a framework which is straightforward for providers to use to develop their courses, we can strengthen EY qualifications and training at all levels, starting with teachers.”

The early years content would follow a similar structure to the initial teacher training and early career framework (ITTECF) and be implemented in a similar way.

This would either take the form of a separate framework or would be integrated into a school teacher framework.

Two options proposed

Under the first option, early years initial teacher training would have a separate early years core content framework (EYCCF), where trainees can show how they meet the early years teacher standards.

It would also include a “golden thread” of teacher development in the future, similar to schools, giving early years practitioners a “clear career pathway” through all qualification levels through to the leadership CPD.

Secondary legislation would be needed to recognise this as one of the routes to becoming a qualified teacher, so all early years teachers would have a QTS.

While this would remove the need to teach early years pedagogy in later stages, it would “not resolve issues around the lack of EY training for school teachers”, the document states.

The second option would be to incorporate early years, primary and secondary content into the ITTECF, which would lead to a QTS and would be assessed against the teacher standards.

This would mean all teachers would have an understanding of early years “sending a clear signal that EY teaching carries equivalent status”.

Both of the proposed options would equip teachers to work with SEND children.

Raising the status

The document notes that while the EYTS “reflects a high level of expertise in child development and early years pedagogy, it does not carry the same recognition or mobility as QTS”.

It adds that the discrepancy can “unintentionally lower the perceived status of early years teaching” and make it harder for early years practitioners to move from entry-level roles to specialist and leadership positions, which can “limit retention and professional development”.

Just 47 per cent of private and voluntary settings and 16 per cent of childminders have an early years teacher. This is despite evidence showing that settings with ETS achieve better outcomes for children.

Early education minister Olivia Bailey said in the consultation document: “We want to ensure that as many people as possible have the opportunity to become an early years teacher and join this rewarding and important profession.

“That means strengthening routes into early years teaching, improving recognition of its value, and creating clearer, more attractive career pathways.”

She added: “By raising the status of early years teaching, recognising the professionalism it requires, and ensuring those working in the sector are supported to develop and thrive, we can attract and retain the talented individuals needed to deliver the very best for our youngest children and deliver consistently high‑quality provision.”

The government is aiming to more than double the number of funded EYITT places over three years by 2028.

It is also increasing the funding for providers from £7,000 to £9,535 per trainee, in line with ITT, and is introducing the early years teacher degree apprenticeship (EYTDA).

Early years teachers in priority areas will also get an annual recognition payment of £4,500 to help retain staff in those areas.

The consultation will close on September 24.