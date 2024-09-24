In the first episode of our new podcast series,Turning the Pages on a Decade of School Reform, guest host Anna Trethewey sits down with key figures behind Schools Week to explore the newspaper’s journey from concept to a vital voice in education journalism.

Publisher Shane Mann, former editor Laura McInerney, and current editor John Dickens reflect on the paper’s origins, starting with its accidental creation as Academies Week and the memorable decision to rebrand following some early pushback.

The episode offers listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of launching a new publication and the cost (and occassional fall-out) of doing investigative journalism.

As Schools Week marks its 10th anniversary, the conversation sets the tone for the rest of the series which will tell the inside story of the biggest reforms of the past decade.

The podcast series will release weekly episodes, with interviews led by Laura McInerney, John Dickens, and deputy editor Freddie Whittaker.

Listeners will hear from some of the most influential figures in those reforms, including former education ministers, union leaders, and headteachers.

Each episode will delve into the key reforms, challenges, and changes that have shaped the education landscape, offering listeners unique insights into the policies and decisions that have had a lasting impact on schools across the country.