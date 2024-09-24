Decade in review
Tuesday, 24 Sep 2024
Generalist Lecturer – HMP Downview – Prison Education

Generalist Lecturer – HMP Downview – Prison Education

Milton Keynes College

View job
Decade in review
  • Podcast

Behind the Headlines: The Story of Schools Week

In the first episode of Turning the Pages on a Decade of School Reform, Shane Mann, Laura McInerney and John Dickens bring you the inside story of Schools Week. Hosted by Anna Trethewey, the episode is the first in a special series looking back on the past 10 years of education reform

In the first episode of our new podcast series,Turning the Pages on a Decade of School Reform, guest host Anna Trethewey sits down with key figures behind Schools Week to explore the newspaper’s journey from concept to a vital voice in education journalism.

Publisher Shane Mann, former editor Laura McInerney, and current editor John Dickens reflect on the paper’s origins, starting with its accidental creation as Academies Week and the memorable decision to rebrand following some early pushback.

The episode offers listeners a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of launching a new publication and the cost (and occassional fall-out) of doing investigative journalism.

As Schools Week marks its 10th anniversary, the conversation sets the tone for the rest of the series which will tell the inside story of the biggest reforms of the past decade.

The podcast series will release weekly episodes, with interviews led by Laura McInerney, John Dickens, and deputy editor Freddie Whittaker.

Listeners will hear from some of the most influential figures in those reforms, including former education ministers, union leaders, and headteachers.

Each episode will delve into the key reforms, challenges, and changes that have shaped the education landscape, offering listeners unique insights into the policies and decisions that have had a lasting impact on schools across the country.

 share this article:

Facebook
X
LinkedIn

More from 'Turning the pages on a decade of school reform'