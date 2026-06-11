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12 June 2026

All children are entitled to inclusion with ambition

We must ask more searching questions about how best to help pupils at key stage 3
Mary Myatt Guest Contributor

Author and education consultant

4 min read
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Inclusion is too often discussed in terms of what happens when pupils struggle. The intervention, the adaptation, the pastoral response, the support plan. These things matter, but they are not the whole story.

In a previous Schools Week article, I argued that key stage 3 had become “the wasted years” for too many pupils.

The responses since then have confirmed something I suspected. The problem is not just about curriculum design. It is about what we believe pupils deserve.

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