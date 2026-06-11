All children are entitled to inclusion with ambition

Inclusion is too often discussed in terms of what happens when pupils struggle. The intervention, the adaptation, the pastoral response, the support plan. These things matter, but they are not the whole story. In a previous Schools Week article, I argued that key stage 3 had become “the wasted years” for too many pupils. The responses since then have confirmed something I suspected. The problem is not just about curriculum design. It is about what we believe pupils deserve. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.