Almost 100 academy trust bosses are paid eye-watering salaries of more than £200,000, prompting calls from governors for an NHS-style executive pay framework.

Schools Week’s annual investigation into chief executive pay – which analysed almost 1,100 trusts – also found 90 per cent of those above the £200,000 threshold were given rises and that six trust chiefs were paid more than £300,000 last year.

Only a quarter of the top earners were women.