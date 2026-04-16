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17 April 2026

Investigation

Academy bosses’ salaries are on the way up, but women are missing out at the top

Our annual investigation shows the average pay for trust chief executives is just over £140,000, but many now earn more than £200,000

Jack Dyson

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Almost 100 academy trust bosses are paid eye-watering salaries of more than £200,000, prompting calls from governors for an NHS-style executive pay framework.

Schools Week’s annual investigation into chief executive pay – which analysed almost 1,100 trusts – also found 90 per cent of those above the £200,000 threshold were given rises and that six trust chiefs were paid more than £300,000 last year.

Only a quarter of the top earners were women.

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