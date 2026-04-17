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17 April 2026

17 leaders named regional chairs of KS3 alliance

School bosses from councils and trusts to identify best practice to boost the sector's 'forgotten middle'

Jack Dyson

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Seventeen academy trust and council bosses have been named the regional leads for the ministers’ push to improve children’s transition into secondary school.

The announcement is part of the next phase of the government’s key stage 3 alliance.

When the programme was unveiled last month, prominent MAT CEOs Becks Boomer-Clark, of Lift Schools, and Lesley Powell, of the North East Learning Trust, were appointed its national chairs.

And now the pair has revealed that the likes of Outwood Grange chief Lee Wilson, Dixons leader Luke Sparkes and Windsor Academy Trust’s Dawn Haywood will chair its local teams.

‘Forgotten middle’

“Key stage 3 has become the forgotten middle of our school system, yet it is where too many young people lose their sense of belonging and engagement begins to dip,” Boomer-Clark and Powell said.

“If we are serious about improving outcomes and narrowing gaps, we need a much sharper focus on these years. This alliance brings together leaders to do exactly that.”

Lee Wilson

They added that the alliance will operate over a three-year “trajectory”.

The first 12 months will be devoted to establishing a “shared purpose, confirm priorities and launch regional networks”.

Then it will “test and evaluate effective practice”, before scaling embedding “what works across the system” in the third year.

Progress will be tracked through indicators, including attendance, literacy and numeracy, pupil engagement and readiness for key stage 4.

Dawn Haywood

The regional groups will be charged with convening schools and trusts, identifying and sharing effective practice and feed their insights into the national programme.

Here is the full list of regional co-chairs…

 

North east

Toni Spoors, North East Learning Trust

Kieran McGrane, Pele Trust

 

North west

Martin Vevers, The Laurus Trust

Tony Shepherd, Oldham council

 

Yorkshire and the Humber

Lee Wilson, Outwood Grange Academies Trust

Luke Sparkes, Dixons MAT

 

East Midlands

Ash Rahman, NOVA Education Trust

Sarah Ridley, The Mead Educational MAT

 

West Midlands

Dawn Haywood, Windsor Academy Trust

Peter Lee, Mercian Trust

 

East of England

Claire Heald, Cam Academy Trust

Gareth Stevens, Inspiration Trust

 

South east

Alex Russell, Bourne Education Trust

 

South west

Dan Nicholls, White Horse Federation

Moira Marder, Ted Wragg MAT

 

London

Alice Hudson, Twyford Academy Trust

Michael Sullivan, Forrest Hill School

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