We have nothing to fear. That is what the tech titans are telling us, just as they did with social media. They say the development and proliferation of artificial intelligence (AI) is a gift to the world.

But, like the Trojans, should we just accept a shinier, bigger, more powerful horse without really pausing to question it? To wonder what is inside and what it may do to teaching and future careers?

It is truly fantastic to have the ability to do in one minute what used to take days.