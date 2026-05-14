Why every school needs a human intelligence strategy

Workload is one of the defining challenges in England’s schools. The Department for Education has acknowledged it and our own data at Edurio confirms it. Only about a third of staff respond positively to questions about workload, making it the lowest-scoring area of the staff experience across our national dataset. And into this context, a wave of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has arrived, each promising to ease the burden. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.