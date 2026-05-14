Skip to content
15 May 2026

Why every school needs a human intelligence strategy

AI promises to ease the burden of workload, but we need to recognise which problems require a human
Ernest Jenavs Guest Contributor

Chief executive, Edurio

4 min read
|

See comments

Workload is one of the defining challenges in England’s schools.

The Department for Education has acknowledged it and our own data at Edurio confirms it. Only about a third of staff respond positively to questions about workload, making it the lowest-scoring area of the staff experience across our national dataset.

And into this context, a wave of artificial intelligence (AI) tools has arrived, each promising to ease the burden.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Opinion: Edtech

No Comments

More from this topic

Moderation of practical assessments at scale is now a reality

Our recent pilot of an AI-powered assessment tool delivered highly reliable results and a reduction in ...
25 Sep 2025 | Opinion: Edtech

Too many school leaders still ignore cybersecurity

Our new 'State of school cybersecurity' report is deeply concerning given recent widely-reported breaches
11 Sep 2025 | Opinion: Edtech

Recent articles in news

Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Ofsted ‘confident’ schools can’t predict inspections using website downloads
12h | Ofsted
Early Access

Member early access content

Long Read

Missions impossible? The flagship policy due in September
12h | Schools
Early Access

Member early access content

Investigation

Revealed: The uneven split of £1.6 billion inclusion fund
12h | Inclusion

Exclusive

Pupils CAN bring phones to school to use GCSE results app – DfE
12h | Assessment

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
8 Apr 2026 Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
8 Apr 2026 FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

Secondary English curriculum ‘crowds out’ reading for pleasure

12h | Curriculum

£32 million ‘big bet’ home learning challenge launched

12h | Schools

Long Read

The Valentine’s Day message that started a four-year RAAC ordeal

12h | School buildings

Exclusive

Phillipson overturns 1 in 12 verdicts in teacher misconduct cases

12h | Safeguarding

Councils breach funding rules (again) due to SEND deficits

12h | School funding