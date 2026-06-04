Why education needs a shared, definitive vocabulary

There is no room for “vibes” in the cockpit of a commercial airline. When a pilot and co-pilot discuss the landing gear, they are not engaging in a philosophical debate about what wheels represent. They are following a rigorous, standardised checklist. Yet in the high-stakes environment of our schools, we are operating without a flight manual. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.