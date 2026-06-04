Skip to content
5 June 2026

Why education needs a shared, definitive vocabulary

Teachers are bogged down by linguistic ambiguity: inclusion in Cornwall should mean the same thing in Cumbria
Sarah King Guest Contributor

Primary director, Danes Educational Trust

4 min read
|

See comments

There is no room for “vibes” in the cockpit of a commercial airline.

When a pilot and co-pilot discuss the landing gear, they are not engaging in a philosophical debate about what wheels represent. They are following a rigorous, standardised checklist.

Yet in the high-stakes environment of our schools, we are operating without a flight manual.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

No Comments

More from this topic

Bereaved children need continuity, not crisis‑only care

Bereavement support for pupils should be a statutory duty in schools, not an optional extra
14h | Opinion

Stop the rush to push reception children into formal learning

Play will not appear in a recorded outcome, but it is one of the most important ways that children develop
14h | Opinion

Recent articles in news

Experts at hand SEND support should be ‘time limited’, says guidance
1h | Inclusion

Outsourcing firm misses out as Teach First hangs on to contract
14h
Early Access

Member early access content

Exclusive

Managed moves could be ‘consigned to the history books’
15h | Inclusion
Early Access

Member early access content

Investigation

Censured academy trusts continue to slide into the red
14h | Academies

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Heads of Service – Education
8 Apr 2026 London Borough of Redbridge

Class Teacher
8 Apr 2026 Ashtree Primary Academy

Teacher of Spanish
2 Apr 2026 E-ACT The Oldham Academy North

Chief Executive Officer – Blessed Chiara Badano Catholic Education Trust
2 Apr 2026 Diocese of Leeds

Sponsored

Browse more news

Exclusive

Labour ‘taking credit’ for teachers recruited before it won power

15h | Recruitment and retention

Schools expect cuts to PE provision after funding shake up

15h | School funding

Exclusive

DfE mulls replacing Tories’ Mandarin Excellence Programme

14h | Curriculum

Exclusive

Snubbed schools more likely to get repairs cash if they shut

14h | School buildings

Secondary pupil numbers fall for first time in a decade

1d | Schools