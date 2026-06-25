Curriculum and post-16 education could be among Andy Burnham’s most “radical” policy focuses if he becomes prime minister, experts believe, but ongoing major reforms like SEND look likely to continue.

Burnham is the most likely successor to Keir Starmer who announced his resignation on Monday. If there is no leadership challenge, the former Greater Manchester mayor could be prime minister by mid-July.

But long-awaited education reforms have already been set in motion by Starmer’s Labour government. Two white papers were only published in February, with the SEND reforms delayed repeatedly.