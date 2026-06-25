We need our trust CEOs – and they need our support

School trust chief executives occupy highly influential leadership roles. They are responsible not only for the success of their own organisations, but increasingly for shaping outcomes across communities and the wider sector. Yet the national conversation about trust leadership is often shaped by a relatively small number of voices. The experiences of CEOs leading trusts of different sizes, serving different communities and operating in different parts of the country are not always reflected in policy discussions. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.