The sheer volume of commentary on education today reveals a system straining under the weight of its own contradictions. We are trying to “fix” a model whose criteria for success are constantly undermined by what the world rewards beyond the school gates. Perhaps the real question is not how to repair the system, but whether we are preparing pupils for the world as it actually is. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.