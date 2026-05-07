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8 May 2026

Teaching pupils how to choose their values is a form of civic literacy

It is vital schools help young people live meaningful lives in a shared world
Cerian Parker-Yeates Guest Contributor

Director of pastoral care and learning pathways (SENCO), Prior's Field School, Surrey

4 min read
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The sheer volume of commentary on education today reveals a system straining under the weight of its own contradictions.

We are trying to “fix” a model whose criteria for success are constantly undermined by what the world rewards beyond the school gates.

Perhaps the real question is not how to repair the system, but whether we are preparing pupils for the world as it actually is.

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