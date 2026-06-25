Take action early to help children in care

Children growing up in permanent long-term foster care face some of the most complex barriers to educational success.

New research funded by the Department for Education and using national administrative datasets shows just how early these challenges begin, and how strongly schools can influence whether pupils fall further behind or begin to catch up.

The 1,170 children in the study were selected based on having entered care before the age of eight, having completed key stage 4 between 2015-16 and 2018-19 and having a permanent long-term foster care decision recorded.