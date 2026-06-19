Skills minister Jacqui Smith recently highlighted the fierce competition for apprenticeships, describing them as “tougher to come by than Oxbridge places”.

The minister’s assessment underlines an emerging truth in the relationship between young people’s burgeoning awareness of – and interest in – apprenticeships and the government’s intent to strengthen access to post-16 pathways.

It comes as apprenticeship starts amongst young people are down 40 per cent in the last decade and almost one million young people are not earning or learning – a rise of 248,000 between 2021 and 2024.

We are now three years on from the introduction of the provider access legislation, which strengthened and updated the Baker clause.

This marked a seminal moment to take stock of young people’s appetite to pursue apprenticeships and other technical pathways and what that means for uptake.

Awareness is rising

The legislation requires schools to provide at least six encounters with approved technical education or apprenticeship providers for all students from years 8 to 13.

Data collected by The Careers & Enterprise Company (CEC) offers, for the first time, a national picture of delivery.

The data shows progress. Across England, the disruptive effect of schools thinking actively about promoting all routes is strengthening links with technical and apprenticeship providers.

Eighty one per cent of schools now deliver at least two compliant encounters for most key stage 4 students – up from 71 per cent in 2022/23.

Reporting has increased significantly. Over 95 per cent of eligible institutions now submit data – around 400 more schools than when the legislation was enacted.

As touchpoints increase, so too does recognition of routes

Department for Education research shows 100 per cent of Year 11 students surveyed had heard of apprenticeships, while awareness of T Levels has risen to 81 per cent.

CEC data from over 330,000 students reinforce this trend. Understanding of apprenticeships more than doubles between year 7 and year 11. By the end of key stage 4, awareness of apprenticeships is almost on a par with A-levels. Last year, nine out of 10 schools reported the overwhelming majority of learners had meaningful encounters with FE colleges.

This is no accident. It reflects sustained collaboration between schools, employers and training providers to ensure young people encounter these pathways early and often.

A 16-year-old recently told me that work experience transformed their outlook, building confidence, expanding their network, and clarifying their options. They are now on course for an apprenticeship.

Where this approach is embedded, the impact is clear. The Cheshire and Warrington careers hub shows what’s possible when schools and post-16 providers work in partnership.

By bringing together colleges, sixth forms, training providers and employers, it has expanded access to high-quality encounters and challenged misconceptions about technical routes.

Awareness alone is not enough

When we turn to apprenticeship starts, a gap emerges between awareness and uptake.

UCAS and Sutton Trust research finds that nationally, three in five learners do not pursue apprenticeships due to lack of availability.

Reasons are complex and multiple, ranging from transport barriers, skills mismatches and limited access to training options.

Equally, if employers create roles but young people are not prepared or supported to access them, those opportunities remain unfilled. Strong transitions depend on all sides moving in step.

Wider access is needed to make the system work

Recent government support through foundation apprenticeships, new V-Levels and wider incentives, is a welcome step forward.

But more can be done. The industrial strategy sector jobs plans offer an opportunity to align growth sectors with entry routes for young people.

Proposed reforms to social value in public procurement could help stimulate more diverse, local talent pipelines. The expected NHS 10-year workforce plan offers a conduit to connect the next generation to careers across healthcare.

Access must be inclusive. Alan Milburn’s Young People and Work review is clear that work-based learning helps young people get into work. But as Milburn points out, the upward drift in level and age narrows opportunity for young people who need it most, especially those leaving school with lower levels of attainment and those at risk of becoming NEET.

We also need employers to work more closely with SEND institutions to ensure effective job matching and supportive pathways for their learners into employment. Strong examples already exist, including brilliant collaboration between McDonald’s and Catcote Academy.

Everyone benefits when the system is balanced

When the system works, everyone benefits. Young people gain clear routes into meaningful work. Employers access the talent they need. The economy benefits from higher productivity and greater social mobility.

The direction is clear: awareness is rising, and access needs to keep apace.