The government has confirmed Labour’s leadership turmoil will have no bearing on the publication of its teacher pay decision, as headteachers call for “urgent” clarity.

Following Keir Starmer’s resignation, Number 10 said the government will not announce any “new major policy or spending commitments” until a new prime minister is appointed.

The leadership upheaval has caused concern over when the long-awaited school teachers’ review body (STRB) report, and the government’s final decisions on teacher pay, will be revealed.