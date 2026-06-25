Special schools can lead the way in tackling NEET crisis

At The Springfields Academy we work from a simple but important truth: young people get only one real opportunity to springboard into life beyond school For too many across the country, that springboard is beginning to crack. The recently published review by Alan Milburn offers a stark warning. It highlights a sharp rise in the number of young people who are NEET (not in education, employment or training) and points to a deepening “generational fault line”. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.