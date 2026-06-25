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26 June 2026

Safeguarding: the golden thread that holds a school together

Schools that thrive are the ones where the culture is embedded and ‘good enough’ is never enough
Delyth Lynch Guest Contributor

Author and school safeguarding expert

4 min read
|

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In a school staff safeguarding discussion group last year, one table was exploring a series of low-level concerns and what an appropriate response might look like.

As I approached a group discussing what they would do if they witnessed a colleague shouting at a student, a new member of staff said, “I would probably just have a quiet word and leave it”.

There was a pause. I remember literally holding my breath.

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