Safeguarding: the golden thread that holds a school together

In a school staff safeguarding discussion group last year, one table was exploring a series of low-level concerns and what an appropriate response might look like. As I approached a group discussing what they would do if they witnessed a colleague shouting at a student, a new member of staff said, “I would probably just have a quiet word and leave it”. There was a pause. I remember literally holding my breath. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.