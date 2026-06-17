Schools, their heads, teachers and support staff are among 99 winners of silver Pearson National Teaching Awards. Their names have been revealed to mark national ‘thank a teacher’ day, which sees the nation come together to pay tribute to educators transforming the lives of young people in classrooms, nurseries and colleges every day. Among the winners are Julia Grunill, who brings history to life through an annual on-site archaeological dig at Ringstead Church of England Primary School in Northamptonshire. Ready Generations Intergenerational Nursery in Cheshire is also recognised. The setting connects children with over-60 “grand-friends” to learn practical and creative skills, from hands-on repair shop sessions to publishing storybooks together. The silver winners will now make up the shortlist for the gold awards that will be announced later this year. ‘Thank you from the bottom of my heart’ Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “On thank a teacher day we stop to appreciate the extraordinary lengths teachers go to, every single day, to inspire the young people in their classrooms. “I know more than most how great teachers shape young lives. So, I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for your dedication, your commitment and your hunger to help your pupils go on to live better, more fulfilling lives.” Michael Morpurgo, the former children’s laureate, and president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable. Their influence extends well beyond the classroom. “Long before children find their voice, their confidence, or their calling, there is usually a teacher who helped them get there, working patiently and persistently, and often without any recognition at all.” Pearson UK CEO Sharon Hague said the silver winners “represent the amazing dedication and brilliant work that goes on in classrooms across the country, and we’re delighted to be celebrating them today”. Lifetime achievement – supported by the DfE Claire Pattison, vice principal, Bank View High School, Liverpool Paul Quinton, headteacher, Caroline Haslett Primary School, Milton Keynes Trudi Toms, executive director primary education, New Collaborative Learning Trust, Normanton Alex Stark, headteacher, Tinto Primary School and Nursery Class, Biggar Linda Magrath, chief executive officer, The Laurus Trust, Cheadle Martin Brook, headteacher, Lipson Co-operative Academy, Plymouth Outstanding new teacher of the year – supported by The Sunday Times & the DfE Ella Humphris, early career teacher, St Helena School, Colchester Antonia Hart, PSHE teacher, Eastbury Community School, Barking Hayley Harrison, early career teacher, Stockport Academy, Stockport Lyndsay Venter, year 3 teacher, Chetwynde School, Cumbria Joseph Saubolle, maths, DT teacher and careers lead, Mulberry Academy Hastings SEND and inclusive practice – supported by The Sunday Times Haringey Learning Partnership, Haringey Oladisun Majekodunmi, programme lead in foundation learning, Ealing, Hammersmith and West London College Nic Crossley, CEO, Liberty Academy Trust, Kennington Alex Thomas, tutor coordinator for the Centre for Learning Disabilities Education and Percussion Orchestra project leader, City Lit, Covent Garden Clare Mount Specialist Sports College, Wirral King’s Academy Lord Wilson, Southampton Primary school teacher of the year Ceris Taylor, class teacher, Westfield Primary School Nursery Class, Berkhamsted Katherine Prowse, prep school teacher, Bishop’s Stortford College, Hertfordshire Bethany Gray, year 2 form teacher, Orchard House School, Chiswick Paola Billingham, assistant headteacher, The Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Primary School, Manchester Emma Thomas, year 6 teacher, St Mary’s RC Primary School, Manchester Francessca Robinson, teacher and key stage 1 lead, St Mary’s C of E Primary School, Rochdale Hannah Franklin-Paines, year 3 class teacher and careers, extracurricular and geography lead, Ark Castledown Primary Academy, Hastings Laura Wallis, class teacher, Milstead and Frinsted CofE Primary School, Sittingbourne Louise Kendall, class teacher, Marlborough Primary Academy, Plymouth Julia Grunill, history lead, Ringstead CofE Primary School, Kettering Jacob Burns, year 6 teacher, Scotch Orchard Primary School, Lichfield Secondary school teacher of the year Sally Ann Duis, art teacher and community lead, Crown Hills Community College, Leicester Melanie Franklin, head of ESOL and IELTS teacher, King’s Ely, Cambridgeshire James Tuck, head of music, Mayflower High School, Billericay Shelley McCrory, head of religious studies, Saint Ambrose College, Altrincham Rachael Robinson, assistant headteacher, Bolton St Catherine’s Academy, Bolton Jodi Fusaro, English curriculum leader, Chorlton High School, Manchester Abbey Tune, geography teacher, OneSchool Global UK, Caterham Amy Payne, dance subject leader, The Whitstable School, Whitstable Primary school headteacher of the year Andi Silvain, headteacher, School 360, Newham Hannah Widdison, headteacher, Stanhope Primary School, Greenford Juliette Lipshaw, headteacher, Sinai Jewish Primary School, Harrow Jinnie Payne, headteacher, Churchtown Primary School, Southport Matt Paterson, head teacher, Shears Green Junior School, Gravesend Sumayya Patel, headteacher, Prince Albert Primary School Nursery Class, Birmingham Secondary school headteacher of the year Chris Tooley, principal, The Netherhall School, Cambridgeshire Jonathan Bland, executive headteacher, The Stanway School, Colchester Ellen Walton, headteacher, Sandbach High School and Sixth Form College Shaun Fenton, headmaster, Reigate Grammar School, Reigate Teaching assistant of the year Lewis Richards, teaching assistant, Haringey Learning Partnership, Haringey Amanda Donnelly, classroom assistant, St Peter’s Primary School, Belfast Tracy Papworth-Reynolds, teaching assistant, Ellacombe CofE Academy, Torquay Hayley Hanson, teaching assistant, Brays School, Birmingham Rifat Rehman, higher level teaching assistant, Heartlands Academy, Birmingham Making a difference – primary school of the year Charles Dickens Primary School, Southwark Lanchester Endowed Parochial Primary School, Durham Christ the King Catholic and CofE Primary School, Macclesfield Barton Clough Primary School, Manchester Ark Castledown Primary Academy, Hastings Malmesbury Primary School, Morden Making a difference – secondary school of the year – supported by Step into Teaching The Landau Forte College, Derby The Forest Gate Community School, Newham The Oulder Hill Leadership Academy, Rochdale The Saint George Catholic VA College, Southampton The Blue Coat CofE School & Music College, Coventry The Q3 Academy Langley, Oldbury School or college partnership of the year – supported by Pixl North Cambridge Academy, Cambridgeshire Tees Valley Education (PLACE Project), Middlesbrough Ascent Autism Specialist College, Newton Le Willows The Three Saints Academy Trust, St Ann’s CofE Primary School, Prescot Imagine the possibilities, Fiveways Special School, Yeovil Transformational use of digital technology Ade Ikoli, creative media and tech literacy lead, Hopewell School (Harmony House), Dagenham The digital development team, United Colleges Group, London St. Mary’s Primary School Glenview, Maghera Westbourne School, Penarth ESOL Team, Hull College Joe Hopper, E-sports tutor, York College Unsung hero of the year Kerry Westbrook, trust counsellor, HEARTS Academy Trust, Wickford Leninger Sarkis, artist in residence, Drapers’ Maylands Primary School, Romford Simon Greenhouse, teacher and wellbeing lead, Brookland Junior School, Barnet Andrew Peterson, site manager, Thornhill Academy, Sunderland Sheila Wilding, lead cleaner, Winstanley College, Wigan Robert Dixon, AV technician, St Margaret’s Academy, Livingston Early years team of the year – supported by the DfE Wild Days Lodge Forest Preschool, Mapperley Willow Primary School and Broadwaters Children’s Centre, Tottenham Dandelion Education, Norwich Little Hearts Nursery, Redruth Church Lane Nursery, Southwick Ready Generations Nursery, Belong (Cheshire) Further education lecturer of the year – supported by the DfE Andrea Davies, modern history curriculum leader and A-level history lecturer, Gower College Swansea Andrew Mallen, performing arts teacher, Croydon College, Croydon Kim Beveridge, lecturer, New College Lanarkshire – Motherwell Campus Florence Makinde, lecturer in health and social care, Newham College of Further Education Belinda Laybourne, science teacher, East Norfolk Sixth Form College, Great Yarmouth Stuart Hide, T-level course leader for design, surveying and planning, Runshaw College, Leyland Stephen McGreevy, lead business skills manager and principal lecturer, South Eastern Regional College, Bangor (Northern Ireland) Further education team of the year – supported by the DfE The SBU Sixth Form health team, SBU Sixth Form, Brixton The sports department, Bridgwater College The foundation learning team, Barnsley College The student experience team, USP College, Benfleet The fashion team, East Riding College, Beverley The SERC culinary arts lecturing team, South Eastern Regional College, Bangor (Northern Ireland)