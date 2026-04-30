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1 May 2026

Phone bans and social media restrictions can’t come soon enough

The things I hear from teachers are shocking, and highlight the need for swift action
Ed Dorrell Guest Contributor

Partner, Public First

4 min read
|

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Perhaps I should no longer be surprised – it happens so often.

Yet I’m still always shocked when teachers tell me about the impact social media is having on the children in their care.

The other day, for example, I was running a focus group with classroom staff that I’d planned to centre on the usual big education issues such as workload, salary, funding etc.

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