Perhaps I should no longer be surprised – it happens so often. Yet I’m still always shocked when teachers tell me about the impact social media is having on the children in their care. The other day, for example, I was running a focus group with classroom staff that I’d planned to centre on the usual big education issues such as workload, salary, funding etc. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.