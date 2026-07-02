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2 July 2026

Phase curriculum reform and test alignment with SEND reforms, says report

Teaching Commission also calls for three extra inset days in 2027 and 2028 to help prepare school staff

Freddie Whittaker

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The introduction of the new national curriculum should be phased to allow for piloting and “lessons learned” alongside a continuing professional development (CPD) strategy, a report has said.

The Teaching Commission, chaired by former National Education Union joint leader and Labour peer Mary Bousted, also called for “better alignment” between the proposed changes to the curriculum and the government’s ambition to make mainstream schools more inclusive.

Ministers’ response to the curriculum and assessment review, chaired by Becky Francis, set out plans for the new curriculum to be taught from 2028. Final programmes of study are due to be published next spring.

The timeline has led to concerns about school preparedness for the changes.

The Teaching Commission’s second report, which will be launched at the Festival of Education today, recommended a “phased introduction, allowing for piloting and ‘lessons learned’”.

A CPD strategy should be “put in place incrementally to ensure teacher engagement with the [curriculum] changes in a manageable way that self to ensure quality of teaching and protecting teachers from overload”.

The report also called for three extra inset days in 2027 and 2028, which would be focused on the “preparation for and implementation of the new curriculum”.

Government should also have a strategy to recruit more specialist teachers in under-recruited subjects, and funding for schools to increase space and resources for practical lessons.

Concerns about SEND alignment

This should come alongside “opportunities to build teacher capacity in cross-curricular themes and pedagogies, including oracy and citizenship, and to build diversity, equity and inclusion across the curriculum”.

The report also concluded the government’s curriculum reforms are “not sufficiently aligned with its SEND reforms.

“In particular, the over-reliance on high-stakes exams at GCSE will continue to depress the achievement of pupils with SEND as well as pupils from deprived backgrounds.

“The attainment gap between these pupils and their peers will remain rather than, as government and teachers hope, narrow.”

The report concluded that government should evaluate the new curriculum and its assessment “through the lens of ‘what does this look like’ for pupils with SEND, low levels of achievement, low levels of certification and poor attendance”.

Dr Mary Bousted
Dr Mary Bousted

Government should also review the effectiveness of its assessment reforms “in light of evidence that advises against over-reliance on high-stakes end point exams and tests”.

Bousted said: “There is increasing evidence that children with SEND and deprived pupils are finding the current curriculum and its assessment a barrier rather than a vehicle to develop their potential.

“The danger is that the curriculum reforms to be implemented in 2028 are too conservative and retain the barriers created by the current over-reliance on high-stakes exams.

“The new curriculum and its assessment is a once in a decade opportunity to narrow the attainment gap. It should not be stymied by a lack of ambition for all the nation’s pupils.”

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