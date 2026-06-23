Ofsted chief inspector Martyn Oliver has been questioned by the education committee.

The Parliamentary committee scrutinises the watchdog twice a year, and today MPs pressed Oliver on the steps taken to improve teacher wellbeing during inspections after the death of headteacher Ruth Perry in 2023.

MPs also examined the rollout of Ofsted’s new inspection framework, how the watchdog will cope with MAT inspections, new enrichment benchmarks, and the feasibility of moving towards an independent complaints procedure.

Oliver was joined by colleagues Lee Owston, national director for education and Yvette Stanley, national director for regulation and social care.

Catch up on the key moments below.

Samaritans are available 365 days a year. You can reach them on free call number 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch. Charity Education Support runs a confidential helpline for education staff and teachers – call 08000 562 561.