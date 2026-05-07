Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Ministers have been accused of “ignoring” special school teachers in workforce projections, despite the key role they are expected to play in planned SEND reforms. The Department for Education recently published annual workforce forecasts, predicting how primary and secondary teacher demand will change up to 2027-28 and how many new trainees will be needed. But the ongoing absence of such forecasts for special schools has sparked concern from sector leaders. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.