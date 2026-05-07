Skip to content
8 May 2026

Exclusive

DfE ‘ignores’ special school staff in annual workforce forecasts

Lack of specific data is 'mind-boggling' as the SEND reforms loom and special schools are over-stretched

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

More from this author
5 min read
|

See comments

Listen to this story

Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article.

1.0x

Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice.

0:00 0:00

Ministers have been accused of “ignoring” special school teachers in workforce projections, despite the key role they are expected to play in planned SEND reforms.

The Department for Education recently published annual workforce forecasts, predicting how primary and secondary teacher demand will change up to 2027-28 and how many new trainees will be needed.

But the ongoing absence of such forecasts for special schools has sparked concern from sector leaders.

Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week

subscribe

Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.

Share

Explore more on these topics

Inclusion

No Comments

More from this topic

Data reveals untapped educational psychologist pipeline

Almost 9 in 10 applicants for funded training are being turned away as interest in courses soars
15h | Inclusion

Lenehan: Pupils labelled ‘early’ when needs could be poverty-driven

Government SEND adviser worried the current system doesn't understand poverty and deprivation
7d | Inclusion

Recent articles in news

Unions win planning time for sixth form teachers
3h | Pay and conditions

Much-delayed RISE local plans set for summer release
15h | School improvement

New service launched to help schools with cyber attacks
15h | Schools

Attendance and behaviour will remain linked, says Ofsted
23h

Featured jobs from FE Week jobs / Schools Week jobs

Chief Finance and Operations Officer
8 Apr 2026 Learning Academies Trust

Deputy Principal Curriculum and Quality – Stoke on Trent College
8 Apr 2026 FEA

Principal of City of Stoke-on-Trent Sixth Form College
2 Apr 2026 Potteries Educational Trust

Chief Operating Officer
2 Apr 2026 Leo Academy Trust

Sponsored

Browse more news

Exclusive

Data reveals untapped educational psychologist pipeline

15h | Inclusion

From the frontline: Ofsted, funding and industrial action

15h | Schools

Schools will not be added as safeguarding ‘fourth partner’

15h | Safeguarding

Trusts ease expansion to become ‘professionally generous’

15h | Academies

Staff to strike at England’s largest exam board

15h | Assessment