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1 May 2026

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Dave Woods, headteacher, Beaconsfield Primary School

How a ticket to London set the incoming NAHT president on a career 'where you can really make a difference'

Freddie Whittaker

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When he met families of Bosnian genocide victims on a recent union fact-finding trip, headteacher Dave Woods came away with a simple but important message.

“All these women said was ‘you need to teach people not to hate’. They don’t want revenge. All they want is for educators to teach people not to hate.”

In an increasingly angry and uncertain world, that message is front and centre for Woods as he prepares to become president of his union, the National Association of Head Teachers.

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