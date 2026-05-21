Carole Bennett, chief executive officer, HFL Education

When Carole Bennett’s teacher training was complete, she searched high and low for a job in Leeds. It was the early 1990s, and she was up against 270 candidates for every one teaching position. In need of an income, she led the service reception area of a local car dealership. Become a member for unlimited access to Schools Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.