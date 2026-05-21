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22 May 2026

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Carole Bennett, chief executive officer, HFL Education

Job at car dealership put teacher on path to education partnership helping hundreds of schools

Samantha Booth

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When Carole Bennett’s teacher training was complete, she searched high and low for a job in Leeds.

It was the early 1990s, and she was up against 270 candidates for every one teaching position.

In need of an income, she led the service reception area of a local car dealership.

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